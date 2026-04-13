Phil Garner, three-time All-Star and legendary Astros manager, dies

Published by Williams Perdomo 13 de abril, 2026

Phil Garner, a three-time All-Star and legendary manager of the Astros in their first World Series appearance, died at 76. The information was confirmed by his family.

"Phil Garner passed away peacefully last night, April 11, surrounded by family and love after a two-plus-year battle with pancreatic cancer," his family said in a statement reported by the official MLB website.

In that sense, the family highlighted that "Phil never lost his signature spark of life he was so well known for or his love for baseball which was with him until the end. Special thanks to the Houston Medical Center, MD Anderson, Baylor St. Lukes and all the Doctors and Nurses for their excellent care and support."

Garner was detected with pancreatic cancer in February 2024, after which he spent more than two years undergoing various chemotherapy and radiation treatments. On April 30, 2025, his 76th birthday, the Astros paid him a final tribute by inviting him to throw out the starting pitch before a game.

"He was competitive. He was honest. He told you the truth. He made you accountable -- all the great things that leaders do," said Hall of Fame starter Jeff Bagwell. "I think Gar just did a tremendous job of that. You could see how much he cared about his players, cared about winning and our organization. It was just a pleasure to play for him and be his friend."