VIDEO | The moment a school principal confronts and manages to subdue school shooter obsessed with Columbine massacre

Published by Williams Perdomo 15 de abril, 2026

A video posted on social media showed the moment the principal of Pauls Valley High School confronted an armed former student in the school's lobby before he was hit by a gunshot last week.

The images, obtained through a public records access request and shared by media outlets such as The New York Post, show how the suspect, identified as Victor Hawkins, 20, entered the building carrying a firearm.

The video shows the instant the principal intervened to stop the attacker inside the high school lobby, in an attempt to prevent him from advancing through the facility. During the struggle, the principal was shot.

According to the information, Hawkins told investigators that he “didn’t like Principal Moore” and “went to the school to kill” him. Court documents reviewed by KFOR revealed that he ordered everyone to get on the ground before attempting to shoot a student in the hallway.

In addition, Hawkins acknowledged stealing the guns from his father and explained to investigators that his intention was to perpetrate a school shooting, inspired by those responsible for the Columbine massacre, the 1999 attack that resulted in 14 fatalities.