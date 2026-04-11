Trump presented the design of the Arc de Triomphe he wants to build in Washington DC

Trump, unveiling the Arc de Triomphe he wants to build in Washington DC. AFP .

Published by Alejandro Baños 11 de abril, 2026

Paris (France), Bucharest (Romania), Barcelona (Spain), Pyongyang (North Korea), and Washington D.C.? President Donald Trump presented the design of the Arc de Triomphe that he wants to build in the capital, to accompany other monuments in the city such as the Washington Monument or the Lincoln Memorial.

Through a message posted on Truth Social, which he accompanied with a computer design of the monument, Trump assured that the Arc de Triomphe in Washington D.C. will be "the greatest and most beautiful in the world."

"I am pleased to announce that today my Administration officially filed the presentation and plans to the highly respected Commission of Fine Arts for what will be the greatest and most beautiful Triumphal Arch, anywhere in the world," the president said.

"This will be a wonderful addition to the Washington D.C. area for all Americans to enjoy for many decades to come!" he added.

If approved, the Washington D.C. Arc de Triomphe would boast a height of 250 feet (76.2 meters), surpassing the one in Pionyang, the world's tallest at the moment, which measures nearly 200 feet (60 meters).

According to the sketches, Washington D.C.'s Arc de Triomphe would have a large winged Lady Liberty flanked by two eagles, all in gold, over an imposing white arch.

It would also be inscribed with the mottos One Nation Under God and Freedom and Justice for All.