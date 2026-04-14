Sentencing of former Sinaloa Cartel leader 'El Mayo' Zambada postponed

Published by Alejandro Baños 14 de abril, 2026

The reading of the sentence against Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada, former leader of Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel terrorist organization, was postponed, without the reason for the decision being disclosed.

As reported by AFP, the reading of El Mayo's sentence is now scheduled for May 18.

Co-founder of the Sinaloa Cartel with Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzman, El Mayo pleaded guilty to drug trafficking in August 2025, a year after being arrested by authorities in Texas. At the time, he was the most wanted drug trafficker in the world.

By doing so, he avoided the death penalty.

The justice system handed down life imprisonment to El Mayo after determining that he built and led the Sinaloa Cartel, one of the most feared and dangerous terrorist organizations in the world.

He is expected to serve his sentence in a prison similar to that of El Chapo, who is incarcerated in the maximum security federal prison ADX Florence in Colorado.