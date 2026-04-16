A naturalized citizen during the Biden administration is accused of murdering a DHS employee

Published by Joaquín Núñez 15 de abril, 2026

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reported that a naturalized citizen during the Biden administration murdered Lauren Bullis, an employee of the agency. Olaolukitan Adon Abel, who was born in the United Kingdom and obtained citizenship in 2022, is the prime suspect in the crime. He was arrested and remains in custody.

The event occurred last April 13 in DeKalb County, Georgia, when Bullis was walking her dog. According to the investigation, Adon Abel passed by the scene in a vehicle. Moments later, he descended to shoot and stab the 40-year-old woman.

The British-born man is also linked to two other attacks that occurred within a few hours. They are the murder of Prianna Weathers, 31, in front of a Checkers restaurant, and a shooting that left a homeless man seriously injured in Brookhaven.

Through a statement, DHS noted that Bullis served in various roles in the Office of Inspector General (OIG). In addition, she was an auditor in the Office of Audits and a team leader in the Office of Innovation. The missive noted Bullis' "integrity" and "commitment" in the workplace, as well as that she "brought warmth, kindness, and a genuine sense of care to her colleagues each day."

The agency also reported that Adon Abel had a criminal record in the United States, including convictions for sexual assault, assault on a police officer, obstruction of justice, assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism.

Markwayne Mullin, secretary of Homeland Security, spoke out in a statement in which he mourned the loss of Bullis. In addition, the former Oklahoma senator remarked that, since the beginning of the Trump administration, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has implemented "measures to ensure that people with criminal records and otherwise lacking good moral character do not obtain citizenship."

"He has also been arrested for the murder of an unidentified woman whom he reportedly shot outside a Checkers, before randomly shooting a homeless man multiple times outside a Kroger in Brookhaven. These acts of pure evil have devastated our Department and my prayers are with the families of the victims," he added.

In December 2025, with the goal of preventing similar cases, DHS announced the creation of a new assessment center with a focus on improving the review and analysis of immigration applications.

In addition, the agency resumed a practice known as neighborhood investigations. These consist of directly verifying the applicant's surroundings to confirm eligibility for citizenship.