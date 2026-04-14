Nebraska: Woman killed in shooting at Omaha Walmart during alleged kidnapping attempt

Published by Williams Perdomo 14 de abril, 2026

Authorities reported that a woman was killed Tuesday in a shootout with police at a Walmart in Omaha, Nebraska. The event occurred after she injured a 3-year-old boy with a knife during an alleged kidnapping attempt.

According to the information, the minor was transported to the hospital with a deep cut on his face and is expected to recover. Omaha's deputy police chief, Scott Gray, offered a press conference - reported by NBC - with details of the case that remains under investigation.

In that regard, it was learned that when officers arrived they encountered a woman outside the Walmart "who was threatening a 3-year-old boy who was in a shopping cart" with a knife.

"The officers gave the suspect commands," Gray said. "There is video that shows the suspect swiping the knife at the child, cutting him across the face. Officers at that time, at least one officer, fired their weapon, and the suspect is deceased at this scene."

Gray noted that the woman reportedly took the knife from Walmart and that there is no evidence that she knew the child or his caretaker. He also added that it is unknown why the woman approached them.