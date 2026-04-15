More than $1 million for unjust arrest: Pro-life activist's case shakes DOJ

Published by Diane Hernández 15 de abril, 2026

An American pro-life activist has reached a million-dollar settlement with the Department of Justice after a protracted legal battle stemming from his arrest in 2022. The case, which generated an intense political and media debate, is now back in the limelight as it coincides with an official report questioning the federal government's actions in prosecutions against pro-life activists.

Mark Houck was arrested by the FBI in September 2022 at his home in Pennsylvania during the Joe Biden administration. According to his subsequent lawsuit, the operation involved a large armed team and was executed in front of his family, which he described as excessive use of force.

Settlement for over $1 million

After three years of litigation, Houck has reached a settlement with the Justice Department, now under the Donald Trump administration, for an amount in excess of $1 million. The announcement was made by Shawn Carney, leader of the pro-life organization 40 Days for Life.

Houck's attorney, Steve Crampton, linked to the Thomas More Society, expressed satisfaction with the outcome and welcomed the Justice Department's current willingness to review the case.

Background of the conflict: FACE Act charges

Houck's arrest stemmed from an incident that occurred in 2021 in front of a Planned Parenthood clinic in Philadelphia. According to authorities, Houck allegedly pushed a female volunteer during an altercation.

Federal prosecutors charged him under the FACE Act, a regulation that criminalizes the use of force or intimidation against people accessing reproductive health services. If convicted, Houck faced up to 11 years in prison.

However, in 2023, he was acquitted by a federal jury, bolstering his argument that he had been subjected to unwarranted prosecution.

Official report fuels controversy controversial practices in the implementation of the FACE Act.



Among the accusations included in the report are:

Selective prosecution against pro-life activists.

Coordination with pro-abortion organizations such as the National Abortion Federation and the Feminist Majority Foundation.

Requests for harsher penalties in these cases.

Alleged procedural irregularities, such as concealment of evidence or exclusion of jurors on religious grounds. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche stated that the department is seeking to avoid a "two-tiered system of justice" and assured that prosecutions based on beliefs will not be tolerated. The settlement coincides with the release of a report from the Justice Department itself examining actions during the Biden administration. According to that document, based on a review of more than 700,000 internal records, there wereAmong the accusations included in the report are:

The Houck case thus stands at the crossroads between justice, politics and civil rights, at a time of fervent polarization around abortion and the performance of federal institutions.