Phil Collins, Iron Maiden and Oasis are inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Published by Carlos Dominguez 14 de abril, 2026

British singer Phil Collins, the iconic heavy metal band Iron Maiden and the Gallagher brothers with Oasis, Britpop's leading lights, will be part of the new class entering this year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Along with them, other inductees include Joy Division/New Order, Billy Idol, Sade, hip hop collective Wu-Tang Clan and legendary R&B performer Luther Vandross.

The announcement was made during a special episode of the American Idol contest, hosted this time by rockers Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo.

With this new promotion, the Hall of Fame continues to recognize figures who have marked generations with sounds as diverse as sophisticated pop, British metal, Britpop, hip hop and soul.

Last year's promotion included Outkast, The White Stripes and Cyndi Lauper.

From Collins' reign to the global furor over Oasis' comeback

Phil Collins, considered the king of 1980s FM rock, stands out as one of the few artists—along with Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney—who have surpassed 100 million records sold both as a member of a group, in this case Genesis, and in his solo career.

For its part, Oasis is living a moment of great expectation after the announcement made by the Gallagher brothers at the end of August about the reunification of the band, 15 years after their separation. That news generated enormous excitement among their fans around the world.

Hall of Fame prepares for a new generation of artists

To be eligible for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, artists must have released their first commercial album at least 25 years prior to nomination.

The official ceremony will take place on November 14 in Los Angeles, where the new members will be officially inducted into the prestigious temple of rock.