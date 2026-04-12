The true power of a 'melting pot': When shared identity trumps ethnicity

Published by Carlos Dominguez 12 de abril, 2026

The national myth about assimilation and being a melting pot is deeply anchored in the urban experience of the Northeast, where for decades it was assumed that large multicultural cities, with their constant mix of languages, customs and immigrant communities, constituted the ideal setting for integrating newcomers.

However, Census data between 1880 and 1930 tell a very different story. According to a detailed analysis published in City Journal (CJ), the Northeastern states with the highest immigrant concentration - New York, Massachusetts and New Jersey - recorded lower rates of marriages between different ethnic groups or generations, the most concrete measure of actual assimilation, while states with a smaller immigrant presence such as Wyoming, Montana and Mississippi showed notably higher rates.

"Wyoming, Oregon, and Washington had rates 15 to 27 percentage points above the concentration-expected rate. Georgia, Mississippi, and Alabama outperformed concentration expectations by between 10 and 16 percentage points."

In contrast to the states that far exceeded expectations, "New York, Massachusetts, and New Jersey recorded outmarriage rates between 2 and 8 percentage points below the expected threshold," a difference that underscores the particularity of the pattern in that region.

According to the study, three essential conditions for the success of a cultural melting pot emerged from the data: "enclave thinning through reduced immigration, a strong shared regional or local identity that transcended ethnicity, and regional cultures that loosened ethnic-communal pressures."

The most powerful factor: An identity that transcends ethnicity

Among all the findings, one stood out with particular force: "a shared identity that transcended ethnicity was more powerful than any other factor in the data."

The clearest and most compelling case is Utah, which ranked as the state with the highest rates of intermarriage nationwide. This difference is not explained by geographic dispersion or low concentration, but by the powerful influence of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

In Utah, Mormon religious identity far outweighed national origin. Being Mormon was more important than being Swedish, Danish or German. According to the analysis, that shared identity acted as an effective diluter of ethnic boundaries.

"Swedish Americans’ outmarriage rate was 85 percent in Utah but just 45 percent in Minnesota, despite their being less than half as concentrated in Utah. German Americans’ outmarriage rate was 78 percent in Utah compared with 37 percent in Minnesota and 29 percent in Wisconsin."

Regional cultures that soften ethnic pressures

The cultures of the American West and the Deep South played a key role in accelerating immigrant integration. In the West, a "new beginnings" mentality and a lack of organized ethnic networks reduced social group pressures, giving the children of immigrants greater freedom to choose partners outside their community.

In the South, immigrants and their descendants were integrated into a strong regional identity based on territory and shared history, which diluted purely ethnic loyalties and facilitated their incorporation into U.S. society.

"In both cases, the result was faster integration into the American mainstream than in the Northeast, the region most associated with the immigrant experience in American memory."

The weight of ethnic institutions slowed integration

In contrast, the cultural dynamics of the upper Midwest and Northeast acted as a brake on integration. In states such as Wisconsin, Minnesota and North Dakota, communities of Scandinavian and German origin retained very low rates of out-group marriages even when their presence was not especially high.

"These Scandinavian and German communities built ethnic ecosystems, with Lutheran churches conducting services in Norwegian, widely circulated German-language newspapers, and ethnic social halls organizing community life from cradle to grave."

In the Northeast, out-group marriage rates were low because various immigrant communities had a strong institutional network - Irish parishes, Italian associations, and French-Canadian schools - that allowed them to maintain their identities and ethnic boundaries even without being especially large populations.

The decisive factor was institutional power and, above all, the existence or absence of a superior collective identity.