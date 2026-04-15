Katy Perry accused of sexual assault

Published by Alejandro Baños 15 de abril, 2026

Australian actress and TV presenter Ruby Rose filed a complaint against singer Katy Perry, accusing her of having sexually assaulted her nearly two decades ago.

The alleged events occurred at a nightclub in Melbourne (Australia) in 2010, as detailed by Rose—known for her appearance in the series Orange is the New Black—in her complaint against Perry, current partner of former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

As reported by AFP, police in the state of Victoria (Australia) are investigating "a sexual assault that occurred in Melbourne in 2010," without giving details about those involved or revealing their identities.

"As the investigation is still ongoing, it would not be appropriate to comment further at this time," officials said.

"Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations"

In a statement sent to Variety, a representative for Perry noted that Rose disseminates "serious allegations" that end up being "categorically false."

"The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies," the singer's spokesperson stressed. "Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named."

Perry is recognized worldwide for hits such as 'Hot n Cold', 'Roar' and 'I Kissed a Girl', among others.