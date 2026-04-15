BBC to cut 2,000 jobs in biggest layoffs in 15 years, per British media

Published by Diane Hernández 15 de abril, 2026

British public broadcaster BBC will cut around 2,000 jobs, equivalent to about 10% of its workforce, as part of a three-year cost-cutting plan, several British media outlets reported Wednesday, including PA and Sky News.

According to these reports, the cut will amount to the biggest wave of layoffs at the corporation in about 15 years and is part of a wider BBC target to reduce its spending structure by around 10% over the next three years, amidst mounting financial pressure.

Bad news in the middle of the afternoon

According to Sky News, the move was communicated to the broadcaster's staff at around 3 p.m. local time Wednesday, although without detailing which departments or workers will be directly affected.

The BBC had already advanced its intention to cut costs without initially specifying the impact on its workforce. In February, the corporation said it was looking to reduce spending by hundreds of millions of pounds over the same period, in an environment of "substantial financial pressures."

In recent months, the network has also gone through a period of internal changes, marked by the resignation of its director general and by the controversy stemming from a defamation lawsuit filed by President Donald Trump, related to the broadcast of a montage considered misleading.

In addition, the BBC has recently considered significantly reducing the team in charge of covering national events, including royal and ceremonial acts of state, as part of its restructuring strategy.

Transition at the top

The cuts come at a time of transition at the top, with the expected arrival of the former Google executive Matt Brittin as the new CEO next month, The Financial Times initially reported.

In an earlier statement, the BBC defended its adjustment strategy by asserting that over the past three years it has made more than 500 million pounds (roughly $680 million) in savings, part of which has been reinvested in programming. The corporation added that it focused on "becoming more productive and prioritising our offer to audiences to ensure we're providing the best value for money."