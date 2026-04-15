Another woman accuses Rep. Eric Swalwell of sexual assault and the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department confirms it is investigating the case

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 14 de abril, 2026

The case against former Rep. Eric Swalwell continues to stir controversy after a fifth woman came forward Tuesday in Beverly Hills to publicly accuse the former California Democratic representative of drugging and raping her in 2018. During the day, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed it opened a criminal investigation into the case.

Lonna Drewes, a model and fashion businesswoman in Beverly Hills, told a news conference called by her lawyers that she met the former Democratic representative three times while growing her software company and considering jumping into local politics. In their third meeting, dated July 2018, she said he invited her to a political event but they first stopped at his hotel room, allegedly to pick up some documents.

"I believe he drugged my drink. I only had one glass of wine," the complainant said. "When I arrived at his hotel room, I was already incapacitated, and I couldn't move my arms or my body."

According to Drewes, she later discovered what allegedly happened: "He raped me and he choked me and while he was choking me I lost consciousness and I thought I died. I did not consent to any sexual activity."

The complainant said she did not undergo a rape exam at the time but disclosed the assault to people close to her, recorded it in her personal diary and then documented it during therapy sessions at a center for sexual assault survivors. He never had contact with Swalwell again after the incident.

"I did not want to live anymore," Drewes said. "I cried all the time for years."

The businesswoman also explained that she kept silent out of fear of Swalwell and his record as a lawyer.

An investigation in preliminary stages

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed Tuesday that its Special Victims Bureau is investigating the case.

"The investigation is in its preliminary stages and is ongoing," the department said in a statement.

Once completed, investigators will present the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. The district attorney's office confirmed that it has already appointed a prosecutor to work alongside authorities in the investigation.

Drewes' attorney, Lisa Bloom, known for representing high-profile victims in cases against Bill Cosby and Bill O'Reilly, said they will cooperate with authorities and turn over to police text messages, entries from her client's personal diary and photographs, including an image of Drewes with Swalwell at a restaurant opening in Beverly Hills.

Bloom also revealed that three other women have contacted her about the matter. Justice now are the criminal investigations. Losing one's job is not a sufficient consequence for these types of allegations. We feel that the criminal investigations are the priority," she said.