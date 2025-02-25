Los Angeles: Activists who have disrupted ICE operations post photos, names and phone numbers of agents
Authorities reported that they are aware of the situation and are investigating.
Anti-ICE activists who have been disrupting and live-streaming immigration enforcement operations in the Los Angeles area in recent days put up signs that divulge confidential information of agents.
According to journalist Bill Melugin, the posters reveal the faces, names and phone numbers of the agents. However, it is unknown which group is disseminating this information.
"These armed agents work in Southern California. ICE and HSI racially terrorize and criminalize entire communities with their policies. They abduct people from their homes and from the streets, separating families and fracturing communities. Many people have died locked up in jails, prisons and detention centers," the posters said.
">
NEW: Per multiple federal law enforcement sources, anti ICE activists, which have been disrupting & live streaming ICE operations in the LA area in recent days, have now put up posters doxing SoCal ICE & HSI agents, revealing their faces, names, & phone numbers. I’m told ICE is… pic.twitter.com/DRxRRtsFSH— Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 25, 2025
Meanwhile, authorities said they are aware of the situation and are investigating.
Society
Jacket similar to ICE uniform generates controversy as it becomes Amazon bestseller
Agustina Blanco
In that regard, a spokesman for FBI in Los Angeles also warned that those who interfere with law enforcement operations could face legal proceedings.
"The FBI safeguards Constitutionally-protected rights, including freedom of speech and assembly. However, any individual who impedes law enforcement operations, potentially threatening the safety of law enforcement agents and subjects of their investigations, is subject to investigation and potential prosecution by the Department of Justice," the spokesman said in a conversation with Fox News.