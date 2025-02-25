Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 25 de febrero, 2025

Anti-ICE activists who have been disrupting and live-streaming immigration enforcement operations in the Los Angeles area in recent days put up signs that divulge confidential information of agents.

According to journalist Bill Melugin, the posters reveal the faces, names and phone numbers of the agents. However, it is unknown which group is disseminating this information.

"These armed agents work in Southern California. ICE and HSI racially terrorize and criminalize entire communities with their policies. They abduct people from their homes and from the streets, separating families and fracturing communities. Many people have died locked up in jails, prisons and detention centers," the posters said.

Meanwhile, authorities said they are aware of the situation and are investigating.

In that regard, a spokesman for FBI in Los Angeles also warned that those who interfere with law enforcement operations could face legal proceedings.

"The FBI safeguards Constitutionally-protected rights, including freedom of speech and assembly. However, any individual who impedes law enforcement operations, potentially threatening the safety of law enforcement agents and subjects of their investigations, is subject to investigation and potential prosecution by the Department of Justice," the spokesman said in a conversation with Fox News.