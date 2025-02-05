The 2025 national holidays and observances calendar

Published by VozMedia Staff Verified by 5 de febrero, 2025

If you are looking for a break from all the stress to plan a holiday, a trip or a meeting with family or friends, or if you are looking for dates to honor the United States, we share with you this year's calendar of national holidays and observances. With information about these events, you can get organized and make your ideal plan:

National Holidays and Observances Calendar 2025

New Year's Day (Wednesday, January 1): Many businesses close on this day, so families take the opportunity to get together. Some cities hold social events or parades, an example being Pasadena, California, with its popular and much-anticipated Rose Parade.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Monday, January 20): Every third Monday in January, the memory and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. is honored, who fought for civil rights in the country. This day is celebrated with marches, community events and educational activities.

Presidents' Day (Monday, February 17): This holiday is celebrated every third Monday in February, and was born to honor the birth of George Washington, the first US president, who was born on February 22. However, nowadays, it serves to pay tribute to all presidents. On this date, not all workers have a non-working day off, therefore, you should check if yours is among those sectors.

In addition to being a patriotic day in the United States, it is also well known for the sales in stores.

Memorial Day (Monday, May 26): On this date, which will always be the last Monday in May, US servicemen and women who lost their lives in combat are commemorated and remembered.

Parades are held, the flag is flown at half-staff, many people visit national cemeteries, and at 3:00 pm local time, a moment of silence is observed in honor of soldiers who lost their lives in the field.

Independence Day (Friday, July 4): This date is one of the most important for the vast majority of citizens in the United States. Citizens usually celebrate Independence Day by enjoying parades, fireworks or family reunions. Not all places have the same activities; this varies from city to city.

Although the vast majority of workers rest on this day, some essential industries may have active workers.

Labor Day (Monday, September 1): During this holiday the contributions and efforts of workers are honored. It is always celebrated on the first Monday of September, so it is taken advantage of by many to travel or rest, since it is a long weekend. As on other dates, although it is a day when many workers have the day off, some personnel in essential industries may still be scheduled to work.

Columbus Day: Although it is a very controversial day, due to the meaning that few may give it, the date is a federal holiday commemorating the arrival of Christopher Columbus from Spain to America on October 12, 1492.

Not all workers have the day off on this date. Although many federal offices and schools are closed, it does not usually apply to the private sector.

Veterans Day (Tuesday, November 11): During this federal holiday, some businesses and offices close their doors. On this date, families honor the efforts of veterans who serve and have served the US Armed Forces.

In different cities there are commemorative ceremonies, parades, and even some businesses apply discounts for veterans on their day.

Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, November 27): Celebrated every fourth Thursday of each year, during this day many families and friends gather to give thanks and share food, turkey being the main dish. In the work field, essential industry personnel may remain active, while those working in the hospitality area may do so on reduced hours.

In the case of New York, the Macy's Parade is one of the most emblematic of this Thanksgiving Day, people can enjoy it in the city or on television. The large floats, balloons, performances and musical bands are part of the attraction.

Christmas (Thursday, December 25): A very special date for families. Whether Christian or not, many people gather to enjoy the company of their loved ones. Most businesses and offices are closed on this day.

National holidays are official dates recognized by the US Government, many of which pay tribute to the memory of those who have contributed to the advancement and defense of the country, as well as to patriotism. However, for many of the population it is the perfect excuse to encourage family time or to take a short break, in the event that you are not working in essential industries.