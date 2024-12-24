8 great classic and modern movies to get you back in the Christmas spirit

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 24 de diciembre, 2024

Christmas is a day that embodies reflection, nostalgia and universal values such as peace, love and solidarity. Therefore, Christmas is an ideal time to enjoy family, friends and, if you are a believer, God, becoming probably the most important time of the year not only in terms of celebration, but of spirituality for millions of people.

Through the cinema, Christmas has been very well represented, explaining many times the famous concept of the Christmas spirit, which often generates a sea of contradictions in the psyche of the human being, who uses these days to try to give, somehow, sense or coherence to existence itself.

At the end of the day, Christmas, although it has certainly become an undoubtedly commercial holiday, is a safeguard of tradition. The values of the family. Of our Western society.

Therefore, this list of films about the Christmas spirit is essential for these dates.

‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ (1965)

If you think Christmas has become too commercial and therefore not worth celebrating, this recommendation is imperative. This genuine concern is masterfully addressed by Bill Melendez (director) and Charles M. Schulz (screenwriter) in “A Charlie Brown Christmas” (1965). The truth is that it would be nonsense provide spoilers about such a work of art. Just watch it and enjoy 25 minutes of Christmas perfection.

‘Polar Express’ (2004)

With Tom Hanks as the narrator, this is one of the biggest hits in Christmas movie history. Here, a little 9-year-old boy, who doubts the existence of Santa, rides a magical express to the North Pole to dispel his questions on an extraordinary journey. This Robert Zemeckis film, moreover, also marks progress in the industry: it is a pioneer in digital technology.

‘Rise of the Guardians’ (2012)

Less recognized and classic than the aforementioned, but extremely exciting and special. It is a Christmas movie with Santa, the Easter Bunny, the Coco and many more iconic characters where the main character, curiously, is Jack Frost, or the spirit of winter, who reconverts his beliefs and leaves aside a life without responsibilities to become a true guardian of Christmas.

‘Scrooged’ (1988)

There's almost nothing more classic at Christmas than watching a movie by the great Bill Murray, especially this satire of Charles Dickens' “A Christmas Carol,” which tells the story of the famous Mr. Scrooge, a cantankerous, stingy and empty-spirited old man who is visited by three ghosts to understand the true Christmas spirit. And while we're on this recommendation, it's impossible not to mention the animated film ”A Christmas Carol” (2009), directed by Robert Zemeckis and featuring a spectacular cast: Jim Carrey, Gary Oldman and Colin Firth.

‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ (2000)

There is no more famous Christmas antihero than The Grinch, a character created by Dr. Seuss who has been adapted to the big screen on thousands of occasions. However, the most famous, successful and iconic adaptation is undoubtedly that of Jim Carrey, in the film directed by Ron Howard at the turn of the century. It is one of the greatest classics not only of Christmas, but of the history of cinema. It's touching, funny and, as usual, has a powerful final message.

‘Die Hard’ (1988)

The debate over whether this historic action film is Christmas or not is a good excuse to rewatch it every year and bring it as a topic of discussion to Christmas dinner. Whatever your opinion, there's no doubt that it's one of the best action films ever made and has embedded within the story messages that are in tune with the season. In addition, seeing it around this time is an ode to the great Bruce Willis, one of the best actors in history who is going through a complicated personal moment.

“Batman Returns” (1992)

We could not end the recommendations without a great film by Tim Burton, perhaps the director who has most tackled the concept of Christmas in his productions. In this classic superhero film, where Michael Keaton shines with one of the best Batman interpretations in history, Danny DeVito plays the most iconic Penguin of all time and Michelle Pfeiffer shines as Catwoman, Christmas is present in the purest Burton style setting. Undoubtedly, a film to repeat again and again.

More by Tim Burton: “Edward Scissorhands” (1990), “The Nightmare Before Christmas” (1993).

‘Home Alone’ (1990)

Perhaps one of the most iconic films about Christmas. Macaulay Culkin, who plays little Kevin McCallister, challenges bumbling burglars who try to break into his house during the holidays. John Williams’ music is brilliant, and it's also worth seeing Joe Pesci in a different guise than Italian gangster.

Other quick recommendations

For fans of the classics: “It's a Wonderful Life” (Frank Capra, 1946).

For anime fanatics: “Tokyo Godfathers” (Satoshi Kon, Shôgo Furuya, 2003).

For those who want to watch Christmas romcoms: “Love Actually” (Richard Curtis, 2003), “The Holiday” (Nancy Meyers, 2006).