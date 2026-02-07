Published by Carlos Dominguez 7 de febrero, 2026

Host and comedian Bill Maher devoted part of his Friday show to criticizing the speech that Billie Eilish delivered at the Grammys, in which the singer harshly criticized Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Maher joked about the singer's message and questioned public figures making political statements without, in his eyes, having enough information about the issues they address.

Eilish, winner of Song of the Year at the music awards gala, condemned ICE during her acceptance speech. The 24-year-old went viral when she declared, "No one is illegal on stolen land," then capped it off with a blunt "f*** ICE."

During his HBO show, Maher picked apart the singer's speech: "She said, 'There's no illegals on stolen land.' And she said, 'It's hard to know what to say.' Which I would say then, 'Then don't say anything, because you don't know things," the host said. "You didn't go to school, I don't think, and you don't know facts."

However, the host stated that he agreed with Eilish on one issue: "She said, 'Keep fighting and protesting and speaking up.' I totally agree with that," Maher continued. "She said, 'Voices matter. People matter.'"

"And I would just say so does knowledge," the comedian added.

Maher also said he thought it was "pretty great" that the Tongva tribe in California took interest in Eilish's home after her speech.