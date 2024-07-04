What to do on July 4th? Find out about the big celebrations

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-04T09:52:54.000Z"}

July 4 is one of the most anticipated holidays in the United States, a day when the nation celebrates Independence Day with a rich variety of events and traditions. This holiday is an opportunity for Americans to gather and celebrate with fireworks displays, vibrant parades and cookouts, while reflecting on their history and national pride.

Across the country, 4th of July celebrations offer a fascinating mix of activities ranging from massive events in big cities to quieter festivities in smaller communities. In metropolises, events tend to be on a grand scale, with dazzling fireworks and impressive parades that draw thousands of spectators. Meanwhile, in smaller towns and rural communities, festivities may include more intimate events, such as local fairs, picnics in the park and outdoor concerts.

This variety in celebrations allows Americans from all parts of the country to find their own way to commemorate Independence Day and connect with their historical roots.

Here's a look at some of the most notable festivities around the country.

Washington D.C.: National parade and fireworks.

The Washington D.C. Fourth of July parade is one of the country's most iconic events featuring floats, military bands and performers. The day culminates with an incredible fireworks show in front of the National Mall. In addition, there will be the annual concert on the West Lawn of the Capitol, a free event featuring Alfonso Ribeiro, Smokey Robinson, Fantasia, Darren Criss and the National Symphony Orchestra, among others.

New York: Show in the sky and food at Coney Island

This year, the famous Macy's fireworks show returns to New York City with a significant change: it will launch from the Hudson River for the first time since 2013. This iconic annual event is one of the largest and most spectacular in the country, promising a dazzling display of lights and colors that will light up the city sky. It will also be accompanied by a specially selected soundtrack that will be presented along with live performances. There will also be the traditional hot dog eating contest at Coney Island, a competition that draws crowds every year.

California: Tradition and spectacle

In California, the Fourth of July offers a variety of events to suit all tastes. The fireworks show in San Francisco Bay is one of the largest and most anticipated in the country.

In San Diego, one of the most outstanding celebrations in the nation which is the Big Bay Boom also takes place. This event takes place in San Diego Bay and features multiple barges launching synchronized fireworks. In addition to fireworks, San Diego offers a variety of events and activities, including live concerts, festivals in parks and on beaches, and community parades.

In Los Angeles, the 4th of July parades feature one of the oldest and most colorful celebrations, with bands, floats and performances. In addition, Santa Monica and Long Beach offer local events such as outdoor concerts and community events.

Illinois: Chicago parade and light display

The festival of fireworks at Navy Pier is one of the most spectacular Fourth of July celebrations, with a grand display of lights over Lake Michigan. The state also hosts the tradition of Fourth of July parades and includes floats, marching bands and family activities.

Massachusetts: Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular

The Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular in Boston is another highly anticipated celebration that features a historic performance by the Boston Pops Orchestra, an impressive fireworks show over the Charles River, and a varied program of live entertainment.

Texas: Events in Austin and Houston

In Austin, the Fourth of July festival offers a mix of live music, family activities and an exciting fireworks show. In Houston, the Freedom Over Texas is a celebration that includes concerts, family-friendly events and a big fireworks show.

Pennsylvania: A multi-day celebration

The Wawa Welcome America Festival in Philadelphia is a multi-day celebration that includes concerts, parades and a spectacular fireworks show. This event is known for its variety of activities and festive atmosphere.

Georgia: Sport and festivity

In Atlanta, the AJC Peachtree Road Race is one of the largest 10K races in the country, followed by an impressive fireworks show. This event combines sport and festivity in a community celebration.

Michigan: Detroit Fireworks

The Detroit Fireworks is one of the largest fireworks shows in the nation. This event is a popular celebration that attracts thousands of residents and visitors each year.

New Jersey: Music, food and parades for all tastes.

Jersey City will host the classic street festival, a celebration that will feature a variety of food booths and a stellar music lineup, with Wyclef Jean headlining, and Fat Joe and Funk Flex opening. The party will culminate with an impressive fireworks display at dusk.

The state will also feature a series of free musical concerts in addition to a parade that will celebrate in Montclair and include floats, marching bands and community groups. Following the parade, a community festival will be held in Edgemont Park, with food booths, live music and activities for the whole family.

Connecticut: Family fun

In New Haven, Fourth of July fireworks will be launched from East Rock Park, while in Wilton the celebration will feature food trucks and a live DJ at the high school complex. Attendees will be able to enjoy an afternoon filled with food and music, before witnessing the fireworks that will be launched at dusk.

Connecticut will also hold the fireworks weekend in Stamford, a show that will launch from Cummings Beach and will be accompanied by food trucks to enjoy during the event.

These are just a few of the many celebrations taking place across the country on the Fourth of July. From the East Coast to the West Coast, in cities large and small, Americans come together to commemorate Independence Day with fireworks, parades, music and family reunions.