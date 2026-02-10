Khamenei calls on Iranians to drive the enemy to despair

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 9 de febrero, 2026

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday urged his nation to unify as the United States has been boosting its military presence in the Gulf region.

“The enemy must be driven to despair. The enemy’s despair comes through [our] unity, strength of thought and determination, and steadfastness in confronting the enemy’s temptations. These are what build national power,” Khamenei tweeted.

AFP cited the Iranian leader as calling on his citizens to show resolve ahead of the 47th anniversary this week of the Islamic Revolution that brought the mullahs to power.

Since 1979, “foreign powers have always sought to restore the previous situation,” he said, referring to the monarchy, as represented today by Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi.

“National power is less about missiles and aircraft and more about the will and steadfastness of the people. Show it again and frustrate the enemy,” Khamenei said.

Meanwhile in Israel, Blue and White Party leader Benny Gantz said on Monday that he hopes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can convince the Trump administration to make a historic decision that would put an end to Iran as a strategic threat.

Iran “is a regional challenge,” Gantz, a former IDF chief of staff and defense minister, told JNS. “And I am also aware that it is a threat to the State of Israel. Nevertheless, it is not our business alone. … Iran is a global challenge,” he stressed.

“We are at the edge of a historic crossroad that I would say can affect the entire Middle East and, in a way, the entire global, the entire world, in terms of strategic threats, and I don’t think we should give Iran the next 50 years to play the role it did in the last 50 years,” he continued.

Gantz said he hopes “the prime minister can convince” U.S. President Donald Trump of his capacity to be the catalyst of this shift during Netanyahu’s visit to the White House scheduled for Feb. 11.

“The relations between Israel and the United States are very important, very candid relations, regardless of the political manipulation that [people are] trying to create. I hope that [Netanyahu and Trump] will have a productive conversation over there,” Gantz said.

On Sunday, Iran’s foreign minister vowed that Tehran will never abandon uranium enrichment, even if it means war with the United States.

The Islamic Republic “has paid a very heavy price for its peaceful nuclear program and for uranium enrichment,” Abbas Araghchi said during a forum in the capital, according to AFP.

He also commented on the U.S. military deployment in the region, saying the show of force “does not scare us.”

