Macy's parade turns 100: everything you need to know about the event

The country celebrates Thanksgiving and the New York parade organized by the renowned Macy's department store also commemorates its 100th anniversary.

The parade began on November 27, 1924, which at the time was called Macy's Christmas Parade. The intention of taking to the streets of New York City was to promote sales and kick off Christmas.

But the parade began in a very different way than how we know it today. The first route contained zoo animals, floats based on children's songs and marching bands. More than 250,000 people attended the inaugural parade, according to the ILoveNY portal.

In 1927, the event was renamed the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. For the first time, animal-shaped balloons paraded through the streets of New York with the parade, replacing the zoo animals. The balloons were only filled with air, so they were held up with sticks.

In 1928 helium was used for the first time to inflate the balloons during the parade. At the end of the event, following tradition, the balloons were allowed to rise and float. As part of Macy's promotional campaign that year, and until 1932, those who found a balloon when it returned to Earth could redeem it for a prize.

During World War II the parade was suspended due to a lack of helium and rubber. In 1947, it became much better known for its appearance in the film Miracle on 34th Street. In 1948, the event was first broadcast on television.

This 2024, The 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern time). It will begin at West 77th Street and Central Park West. It is scheduled to travel along Sixth Avenue and will conclude at the iconic Macy's Herald Square.

It will be broadcast live available on NBC and Peacock from 8:30 a.m. to noon. It will have an additional presentation at 12 p. m.