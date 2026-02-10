US Ambassador to Israel: 'If Iran does not give up its nuclear ambitions, everything could end in war'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 9 de febrero, 2026

Voz News anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed on the newscast the U.S. ambassador to Iran and Israel, Mike Huckabee, on the latest developments in the war between the Jewish State and the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, as well as on current developments in Iran and the possibility of military intervention in the Persian country.

"The long-term future of Gaza depends on Hamas disappearing and certainly on them having to surrender their weapons. There has never been any doubt that they should disarm and that they have no future in Gaza. Why would they have a future there? It would be like letting the Nazis have a role in the future of Germany after World War II. [...] I think that, if nothing is done and Iran does not give up its nuclear ambitions, a war at some point will be inevitable, because Iran insists on it.

