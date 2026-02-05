Indiana: Illegal immigrant with Pennsylvania driver's license causes fatal crash

Published by Joaquín Núñez 5 de febrero, 2026

An illegal immigrant caused a crash that killed four people in Indiana. The event occurred last February 3 and authorities arrested Bekzhan Beishekeev, a citizen of Kyrgyzstan, who illegally entered the country during the Biden Administration. He had a driver's license issued by the state of Pennsylvania.

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), a "troubling pattern" of illegal immigrants driving commercial vehicles has been seen over the past several months. Two cases that drew national attention were those of Harjinder Singh in Florida and Gurpreet Singh and Jasveer Singh, also in Indiana.

"Beishekeev was traveling eastbound on Indiana’s State Route 67 when he allegedly failed to brake for a slowed semi-truck in front of him. Police say he swerved into the westbound lane and slammed into a van carrying up to 15 passengers. Four people were killed in the crash," DHS reported.

The man was taken into custody on the morning of February 5 and will remain in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) until his immigration status is resolved.

"Not only was Bekzhan Beishekeev released into our country by the Biden administration using the CBP One app, but he was also issued a commercial driver’s license by Governor Shapiro’s Pennsylvania. These decisions have had deadly consequences and led to the death of four innocent people in Indiana on Tuesday," Department of Homeland Security Deputy Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

As for CBP One, it was a mobile app created by Customs and Border Protection for migrants to interact digitally with the immigration system. Since 2023, the app had become the primary mechanism for seeking asylum at the border in an "orderly" manner.

"It is incredibly dangerous for illegal aliens, who often don't know our traffic laws or even English, to drive semi-trucks on America's highways. These sanctuary governors must stop granting commercial driving permits to illegal aliens before another American dies," he added.

The accident is being investigated by the Indiana State Police, the Jay County Sheriff's Department and the Jay County Indiana Coroner's Office.

As reported by Fox News in late December, ICE had arrested 101 illegal immigrants with California-issued driver's licenses. Among those arrested were individuals from the following countries: India, Mexico, Colombia, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, Nicaragua, Russia, Georgia, Venezuela, El Salvador and Honduras.