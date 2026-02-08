Will Lewis resigns as CEO of Washington Post after massive cuts and internal tensions

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 7 de febrero, 2026

Will Lewis, now the former chief executive and publisher of The Washington Post, resigned on Saturday amid intense internal scrutiny, just days after the company carried out layoffs affecting about 30% of its workforce.

In a statement, Lewis explained that he made the decision to "guarantee the sustainable future" of the newspaper, which in recent years has faced financial losses and a drop in readership. His departure follows a wave of layoffs that exceeded 300 journalists and provoked harsh criticism inside and outside the newsroom.

Historic editor Marty Baron described the day as one of the most difficult times for the paper, reflecting the unease that has spread among current and former workers. Lewis' tenure also saw the departure of numerous journalists and growing discontent in the newsroom.

On an interim basis, the company will be led by Jeff D'Onofrio, the current CFO. The media outlet's owner, Jeff Bezos, maintained that the paper maintains a "core journalistic mission" and a great opportunity for growth, although he did not make a direct reference to the recent belt-tightening measures.

Lewis had come to the company in early 2024 to reverse the red numbers and modernize the business. His initiatives included a greater commitment to artificial intelligence, new opinion products, and ambitious subscriber expansion goals. However, sustained profitability never came.

His tenure was also surrounded by controversies linked to his previous stint at the British press, which reignited debates about ethical standards and leadership. In addition, the abrupt departure of executive editor Sally Buzbee after strategic disagreements revealed fractures in the editorial leadership.

Before taking over at The Washington Post, Lewis had been CEO of Dow Jones and editor at The Wall Street Journal. His resignation now opens a new chapter for one of the most influential newspapers in the United States, which will have to redefine its course in an increasingly challenging media environment.