Ghislaine Maxwell told Congress that Trump and Clinton are 'innocent' in relation to the Epstein case, according to her lawyer

9 de febrero, 2026

The lawyer for former British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, convicted of complicity in the crimes of her ex-partner Jeffrey Epstein, revealed that his client claimed before the House Oversight Committee that President Donald Trump and former President Bill Clinton are "innocent of any wrongdoing" in connection with the Epstein case.

David Oscar Markus, who represents Maxwell, took to the social networking site X to assert that his client cannot implicate either political leader in wrongdoing and added that only she can explain the reasons.

"[B]oth President Trump and President Clinton are innocent of any wrongdoing. Ms. Maxwell alone can explain why, and the public is entitled to that explanation," Markus said. "If this Committee and the American public truly want to hear the unfiltered truth about what happened, there is a straightforward path. Ms. Maxwell is prepared to speak fully and honestly if granted clemency by President Trump. Only she can provide the complete account. Some may not like what they hear, but the truth matters."

Ghislaine Maxwell invoked her Constitutional right to silence this morning before @RepJamesComer and the House Oversight Committee. Here is the statement I gave to the Committee explaining why:



Members of the Committee:



On my advice, Ghislaine Maxwell will respectfully invoke… — David Oscar Markus (@domarkus) February 9, 2026

Some lawmakers interpreted Markus' statement as a way to pressure President Trump to pardon Maxwell, who participated virtually in a closed-door interview that lasted less than an hour.

The session, according to lawmakers' statements, ended abruptly after Maxwell invoked the Fifth Amendment, the constitutional remedy that allows witnesses to refuse to answer questions to avoid self-incrimination.

"As expected, Ghislaine Maxwell took the fifth and refused to answer any questions. This is obviously very disappointing," House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) told reporters after the testimony. "We had many questions to ask about the crime she and Epstein committed, as well as questions about potential co-conspirators. We sincerely want to get to the truth for the American people and justice for the survivors."

Some Democrats reacted critically to the hearing and called on President Trump to ensure that he would not pardon Maxwell.

"What we did get was another episode in her long-running campaign for clemency from President Trump, and President Trump could end that today," Rep. James Walkinshaw (D-VA) said. "He could rule out clemency for Ghislaine Maxwell, the monster. The question for all of us today is why hasn't he done that?"

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence in a Texas prison. According to the Department of Justice, Epstein's former partner "lured and groomed underage girls to be abused in multiple ways."