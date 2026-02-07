FBI and local authorities investigate a 'new message' in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 6 de febrero, 2026

The investigation by the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie took a new turn Friday after the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Department confirmed they are analyzing a message recently received and potentially linked to the case.

In a joint statement, both agencies indicated they "are aware of a new message regarding Nancy Guthrie."

"Investigators are actively inspecting the information provided in the message for its authenticity," they added.

The surprise finding comes less than 24 hours after the first deadline included in an alleged ransom note sent days earlier to local media and the TMZ portal.

According to various reports, the CBS-affiliated station 13 News and three other local stations also received a copy of the message. Broadcaster 13 News noted that the mail did not share the same IP address as the initial communication reported by TMZ, although it would have been sent from a secure server designed to hide that type of data.

In addition, both notes would contain elements suggesting that the messages could have a common origin.

The media outlet, like other networks, asserted having delivered the information to the authorities without disclosing details about its content.

The agents return to Nancy Guthrie's home.

Shortly after news broke of the alleged new message, federal agents were seen searching a brushy area behind Ms. Guthrie's home in Tucson, Arizona, where she was last seen last Saturday.

Images released show investigators searching the area, surrounded by cactus, as part of a follow-up operation.

So far, it has not been reported what exactly prompted the inspection or whether it is directly related to the new message.

The attention of investigators has also been focused on the perimeter of the home, particularly the exterior lighting system, Fox News reported. Authorities, so far, confirmed only that they are conducting further checks both at the property and in nearby areas.

In the interim, media access was restricted, and the road in front of the residence was blocked to facilitate the work of search teams.