DHS: More than 4,000 illegal immigrant arrests in Minnesota since Operation Metro Surge began
"Despite coordinated attacks of violence against our law enforcement, our officers have made more than 4,000 arrests of illegal aliens including murderers, pedophiles, rapists, gang members, and terrorists in Minnesota since Operation Metro Surge began," Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin stated.
The Department of Homeland Security reported that law enforcement officers have arrested more than 4,000 undocumented immigrants since Operation Metro Surge began in Minnesota. Among them, it noted, were numerous violent offenders.
In addition, the department detailed that this week's arrests also included offenders convicted of sexual conduct with a minor and domestic assault.
Williams Perdomo
"We need sanctuary politicians to cooperate with us by notifying us before releasing public safety threats back onto the streets to commit more crimes and create more victims. We will not back down from our mission to remove criminal illegal aliens from American neighborhoods," McLaughlin added.
Department of Homeland Security also releases list highlighting several cases:
- Luis Edison Guaman-Loja, an illegal migrant offender from Ecuador with a criminal record that includes sexual conduct with a minor and domestic assault.
- Gerson Leonel Orellana Torres, an illegal immigrant offender from Honduras convicted of domestic abuse, disorderly conduct and driving while intoxicated.
- Daniel Iván González-Alarcón, an undocumented felon from Mexico arrested for domestic assault/assault, burglary, DUI and drug possession.
- José Alejandro Rivera-Pineda, an illegal immigrant offender from El Salvador convicted of trespassing.
- Cristian Israel Gómez, an illegal immigrant from Ecuador, convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol.