DHS: More than 4,000 illegal immigrant arrests in Minnesota since Operation Metro Surge began

Published by Williams Perdomo 5 de febrero, 2026

The Department of Homeland Security reported that law enforcement officers have arrested more than 4,000 undocumented immigrants since Operation Metro Surge began in Minnesota. Among them, it noted, were numerous violent offenders.

In addition, the department detailed that this week's arrests also included offenders convicted of sexual conduct with a minor and domestic assault.

"Despite coordinated attacks of violence against our law enforcement, our officers have made more than 4,000 arrests of illegal aliens including murderers, pedophiles, rapists, gang members, and terrorists in Minnesota since Operation Metro Surge began," Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin stated.

"We need sanctuary politicians to cooperate with us by notifying us before releasing public safety threats back onto the streets to commit more crimes and create more victims. We will not back down from our mission to remove criminal illegal aliens from American neighborhoods," McLaughlin added.