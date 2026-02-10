Federal judge temporarily halts California law banning facemasks for federal immigration agents

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 9 de febrero, 2026

Federal District Judge Christina Snyder on Monday temporarily suspended implementation of a California law that would have banned federal immigration agents from covering their faces, but keeping in place a separate requirement that agents display clear identification while on duty. Snyder explained that his initial ruling was based on the fact that the facemask ban did not apply equally to all law enforcement agencies.

Because state and local officers were largely exempt, Snyder determined that the law unfairly singled out the federal government. His decision could have national implications as other states evaluate how to address the presence of federal agents charged with enforcing the administration's immigration policies. At the same time, Snyder left open the possibility of future legislation restricting the use of facemasks by federal agents, as long as it is uniformly enforced. In his ruling, he wrote that "the Court finds that federal officers can perform their federal functions without wearing masks." The order will go into effect Feb. 19.

The challenged rule, signed in September, made California the first state to ban most law enforcement officers from wearing facemasks, neck gaiter-type collars or other facial coverings. The move followed a series of high-profile Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids conducted in Los Angeles over the summer.

In November, the Trump administration filed a lawsuit to block the law, arguing that it put federal agents at risk by exposing them to harassment, doxing and possible violence. The lawsuit also argued that the state exceeded its authority by attempting to regulate federal agents in violation of the U.S. Constitution.