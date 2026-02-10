Colombia and the US seize a narco-submarine with cocaine valued at $441 million

Published by Sabrina Martin 9 de febrero, 2026

Authorities in Colombia, in coordination with the U.S. Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL), intercepted in international waters a submarine carrying nearly 10 tons of cocaine. The shipment, valued at approximately $441 million, was destroyed by the authorities.

During the operation, the four crew members of the vessel were captured and brought before the courts to face the corresponding legal proceedings.

Operation after the meeting between Trump and Petro the official visit of the Colombian President Gustavo Petro, to the White House, where he held a meeting with the president of the United States, Donald Trump. The purpose of the meeting was to rebuild the bilateral relationship and define new joint security strategies.

Following the seizure, the U.S. office involved in the operation highlighted the importance of the joint work and said in a statement, "Strong partnerships deliver strong results."