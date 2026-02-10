Colombia and the US seize a narco-submarine with cocaine valued at $441 million
Authorities in Colombia, in coordination with the U.S. Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL), intercepted in international waters a submarine carrying nearly 10 tons of cocaine. The shipment, valued at approximately $441 million, was destroyed by the authorities.
During the operation, the four crew members of the vessel were captured and brought before the courts to face the corresponding legal proceedings.
Operation after the meeting between Trump and Petro
This operation marks one of the first visible results of this new stage of coordination between the two governments in the fight against narco-trafficking.
Official statements.
Following the seizure, the U.S. office involved in the operation highlighted the importance of the joint work and said in a statement, "Strong partnerships deliver strong results."