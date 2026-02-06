The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the location of Nancy Guthrie

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 5 de febrero, 2026

The FBI on Thursday announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to the location of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of NBC's Savannah Guthrie, whose disappearance is keeping local and federal authorities on alert.

The 84-year-old woman was reported missing last Sunday after she was last seen Saturday night at her home in Tucson, Arizona. Since then, the search has escalated to the federal level and has already spanned several days without a suspect or person of interest being identified.

The #FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the recovery of Nancy Guthrie and/or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance.



She was last seen at her residence in the Catalina Foothills neighborhood of Tucson, Arizona, on the… pic.twitter.com/WO4BvWKDQf — FBI Phoenix (@FBIPhoenix) February 5, 2026

During a press conference, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos confirmed that investigators found blood on the porch of the home and that tests determined it belongs to Guthrie. In addition, the home's doorbell camera was disconnected in the early morning hours, an item that is now a key part of the investigation.

Special Agent Heith Janke, head of the FBI's Phoenix office, explained that the reward will be given to anyone who provides verifiable data that leads to finding Guthrie or moving toward arrests and possible convictions. The official also sent a message to those possibly involved in the crime.

"To anyone that may be involved, do the right thing," he said. "This is an 84-year-old grandma. You still have the time to do the right thing before this becomes a much worse scenario for you. Please return Nancy home."

In parallel, federal authorities warned of scam attempts linked to the case. Federal prosecutors, in fact, accused a man of contacting family members to demand an alleged ransom, although investigators clarified that those messages have not been linked to a credible threat.

The family is also taking public action to try to track down Ms. Guthrie's whereabouts. Her daughter, Savannah, disclosed a message with her siblings in which she assured that they are willing to communicate with whoever has their mother, but asked for conclusive proof that she is still alive.

"We are ready to talk," Savannah said. "However we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated. We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her."

Days earlier, President Donald Trump claimed to have spoken with the Today journalist and ordered federal forces to collaborate with state and local teams in the search. The White House said the FBI will provide all necessary resources to support the operation.

Investigators say there are indications that Nancy Guthrie may have been taken against her will, so the case is being treated as a possible kidnapping without ruling out any line of investigation.