‘It's a disgrace’: Analyst Daniel Di Martino tells ‘VOZ News’ that Mamdani ‘doesn't care about the victims of Sept. 11’

Published by VozMedia Staff 12 de septiembre, 2026

Political analyst Daniel Di Martino stated that, in his opinion, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani "doesn't care about the victims of Sept. 11," questioning his stance on the terrorist attacks that left 2,977 dead 25 years ago.

During an interview this Friday with "VOZ News" anchor and Executive Director Karina Yapor, Di Martino argued that Mamdani has "a history of supporting Islamic terrorism" and specifically criticized his decision to appoint Ramzi Kassem as the city's legal advisor—a lawyer who represented Ahmed Al Darby, a member of Al Qaeda. "How is it possible that the mayor of New York—the city attacked by Al Qaeda—has a legal advisor who legally represented Al Qaeda? I find that unacceptable," he said.

Di Martino also recalled the rap videos Mamdani made during his youth, in which, according to the analyst, he supported and honored Islamic terrorists. "The current mayor of New York, remember, also made rap videos when he was younger supporting Islamic terrorists and honoring them," he noted.

The analyst also questioned Mamdani's account of the alleged discrimination his aunt supposedly suffered after Sept. 11 for wearing a hijab on the New York subway. According to Di Martino, that story was false because his aunt "didn't even wear a hijab and wasn't even in New York City."

The remarks came during an interview focused on the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks and on how younger generations remember the attack and those responsible for it.

Di Martino warned that there is a growing lack of knowledge about the attacks and the terrorist organization that carried them out. "There is a great deal of misinformation and collective ignorance," he said, noting that many Americans alive today were not yet born or were too young when the attacks occurred. At the same time, he argued that the response by U.S. intelligence and defense agencies has prevented an attack of comparable magnitude over the past 25 years. However, he warned that downplaying or distorting the threat of Islamic terrorism could have consequences.

Di Martino clarified that acknowledging this threat does not mean holding all Muslims responsible. "Most Muslims do not believe in establishing a global caliphate by force," he explained, though he insisted that those who seek to impose their goals through violence pose a threat.

In response to Yapor's question about those who celebrated the Sept. 11 attacks and those who support movements that justify violence in the name of the "liberation of Palestine," Di Martino stated: "You cannot negotiate with people who celebrate your death."

You can watch the full interview by clicking on the video below.