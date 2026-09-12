MLB: Rays and Brewers are the first teams to qualify for the playoffs
On a day marked by tributes to the victims of 9/11, Junior Caminero cemented his status as one of the league's top young stars with his 40th home run of the season.
On a day marked by tributes to the victims of 9/11, the Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers became the first teams to clinch a spot in the postseason, while other contenders tightened the race in an increasingly thrilling final stretch.
The Tampa Bay Rays clinched a playoff spot after defeating the Houston Astros 3-1 thanks to a spectacular finish. However, they must continue to fight to secure the American League East Division title.
Junior Caminero establishes himself among the greats with his 40th home run
Junior Caminero decided the game with a home run in the ninth inning, his 40th of the season. The Dominican once again demonstrated why he has become one of Major League Baseball's top young stars.
Milwaukee also clinched a playoff spot, though it did so in a much more decisive fashion. The Brewers crushed the Cincinnati Reds 20-0 in one of the biggest blowouts of the season.
Garrett Mitchell hit a grand slam, and William Contreras drove in six runs in an offensive display that left the Reds with no chance.
The Braves stage a comeback in a nail-biter
One of the day's biggest games took place in Atlanta. The Braves defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 6-5 in 11 innings after a spectacular comeback.
Philadelphia took a 5-4 lead in the top of the 11th inning, but Atlanta didn't give up. Ha-Seong Kim tied the game, and later, Drake Baldwin decided the game with a two-out double.
The victory allows Atlanta to extend its lead over Philadelphia in the race for first place in the National League East Division.
The Yankees beat their hometown rivals
The New York Yankees defeated the New York Mets 6-4 in another of Friday's big matchups. Carlos Rodón was instrumental on the mound, pitching 6⅓ innings and striking out eight. On offense, Cody Bellinger made the difference with a three-run home run.
With this win, the Yankees continue their pursuit of Tampa Bay in the American League East Division.
The Dodgers remain unstoppable
The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Miami Marlins 6-2 and notched their eighth consecutive victory. The offensive standout was Kyle Tucker, who hit a grand slam and was just a double shy of hitting for the cycle.
The Dodgers are entering the decisive stretch of the season in excellent form and are once again emerging as one of the top contenders in the National League.
Arizona keeps the pressure on in the wild-card race
The Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the Texas Rangers 9-1 in a game they dominated, especially starting in the sixth inning. Corbin Carroll and Nolan Arenado hit back-to-back home runs during a sixth inning in which Arizona scored five runs.
With this victory, the Diamondbacks remain hot on the heels of San Diego in the race for the National League's final wild-card spot.
Cleveland closes the gap
The Cleveland Guardians defeated the Minnesota Twins 5-2 thanks to a decisive three-run rally in the ninth inning.
The win allows Cleveland to maintain a two-game lead over Toronto in the race for the American League's final wild-card spot.
The Cubs get back on track
The Chicago Cubs defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 12-2 after a strong offensive performance.
Chicago recorded 16 hits and snapped a four-game losing streak. Alex Bregman hit his 25th home run of the season, while Seiya Suzuki had three hits and scored three runs.
Oakland beats Seattle
The Athletics defeated the Seattle Mariners 6-5 in 10 innings in another dramatic finish.
Seattle took a 5-4 lead in the 10th inning thanks to a single by Julio Rodríguez, but Oakland's response was immediate. Donovan Walton hit a two-run home run that sealed the 6-5 victory.
All MLB results from Friday, Sept. 11
Cubs 12-2 Pirates
Tigers 6-2 Rockies
Nationals 4-3 Angels
Yankees 6-4 Mets
Orioles 7-4 Blue Jays
Rays 3-1 Astros
Dodgers 6-2 Marlins
Royals 3-2 Red Sox
Braves 6-5 Phillies (11 innings)
Brewers 20-0 Reds
Guardians 5-2 Twins
Cardinals 7-3 White Sox
Diamondbacks 9-1 Rangers
Athletics 6-5 Mariners (10 innings)
Padres 7-5 Giants