MLB: Rays and Brewers are the first teams to qualify for the playoffs

Published by Israel Duro 12 de septiembre, 2026

On a day marked by tributes to the victims of 9/11, the Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers became the first teams to clinch a spot in the postseason, while other contenders tightened the race in an increasingly thrilling final stretch.

The Tampa Bay Rays clinched a playoff spot after defeating the Houston Astros 3-1 thanks to a spectacular finish. However, they must continue to fight to secure the American League East Division title.

Junior Caminero establishes himself among the greats with his 40th home run

Junior Caminero decided the game with a home run in the ninth inning, his 40th of the season. The Dominican once again demonstrated why he has become one of Major League Baseball's top young stars.

Milwaukee also clinched a playoff spot, though it did so in a much more decisive fashion. The Brewers crushed the Cincinnati Reds 20-0 in one of the biggest blowouts of the season.

Garrett Mitchell hit a grand slam, and William Contreras drove in six runs in an offensive display that left the Reds with no chance.

The Braves stage a comeback in a nail-biter

One of the day's biggest games took place in Atlanta. The Braves defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 6-5 in 11 innings after a spectacular comeback.

Philadelphia took a 5-4 lead in the top of the 11th inning, but Atlanta didn't give up. Ha-Seong Kim tied the game, and later, Drake Baldwin decided the game with a two-out double.

The victory allows Atlanta to extend its lead over Philadelphia in the race for first place in the National League East Division.

The Yankees beat their hometown rivals

The New York Yankees defeated the New York Mets 6-4 in another of Friday's big matchups. Carlos Rodón was instrumental on the mound, pitching 6⅓ innings and striking out eight. On offense, Cody Bellinger made the difference with a three-run home run.

With this win, the Yankees continue their pursuit of Tampa Bay in the American League East Division.

The Dodgers remain unstoppable

The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Miami Marlins 6-2 and notched their eighth consecutive victory. The offensive standout was Kyle Tucker, who hit a grand slam and was just a double shy of hitting for the cycle.

The Dodgers are entering the decisive stretch of the season in excellent form and are once again emerging as one of the top contenders in the National League.

Arizona keeps the pressure on in the wild-card race

The Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the Texas Rangers 9-1 in a game they dominated, especially starting in the sixth inning. Corbin Carroll and Nolan Arenado hit back-to-back home runs during a sixth inning in which Arizona scored five runs.

With this victory, the Diamondbacks remain hot on the heels of San Diego in the race for the National League's final wild-card spot.

Cleveland closes the gap

The Cleveland Guardians defeated the Minnesota Twins 5-2 thanks to a decisive three-run rally in the ninth inning.

The win allows Cleveland to maintain a two-game lead over Toronto in the race for the American League's final wild-card spot.

The Cubs get back on track

The Chicago Cubs defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 12-2 after a strong offensive performance.

Chicago recorded 16 hits and snapped a four-game losing streak. Alex Bregman hit his 25th home run of the season, while Seiya Suzuki had three hits and scored three runs.

Oakland beats Seattle

The Athletics defeated the Seattle Mariners 6-5 in 10 innings in another dramatic finish.

Seattle took a 5-4 lead in the 10th inning thanks to a single by Julio Rodríguez, but Oakland's response was immediate. Donovan Walton hit a two-run home run that sealed the 6-5 victory.

All MLB results from Friday, Sept. 11

Cubs 12-2 Pirates

Tigers 6-2 Rockies

Nationals 4-3 Angels

Yankees 6-4 Mets

Orioles 7-4 Blue Jays

Rays 3-1 Astros

Dodgers 6-2 Marlins

Royals 3-2 Red Sox

Braves 6-5 Phillies (11 innings)

Brewers 20-0 Reds

Guardians 5-2 Twins

Cardinals 7-3 White Sox

Diamondbacks 9-1 Rangers

Athletics 6-5 Mariners (10 innings)

Padres 7-5 Giants