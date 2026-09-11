CIA declassifies more than 70 reports on Al Qaeda on 25th anniversary of 9/11

Published by Carlos Dominguez 11 de septiembre, 2026

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) released more than 70 presidential intelligence reports related to Al Qaeda and its leader, Osama bin Laden, this Friday, coinciding with the 25th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks.

The agency described the release as an unprecedented exercise in transparency regarding one of the U.S.'s most sensitive intelligence sources during the years leading up to and following one of the darkest episodes in the country's recent history.

"In an act of exceptional transparency, we honor the memory of those we lost on that tragic Tuesday by releasing 71 declassified products—the single largest release of CIA analysis related to 9/11 ever," said Director John Ratcliffe. "25 years ago, the 9/11 attacks struck a blow to our Nation, but they did not break us. Generations of CIA officers have since dedicated their careers to securing justice for our fallen Americans and ensuring al-Qa'ida would never again harm our country. In the years that followed, numerous CIA officers made the ultimate sacrifice in the Global War on Terror. We honor their memory and service through our commitment to disrupt, dismantle, and defeat those who wish to cause us harm."

Warnings about potential attacks

According to the CIA, the documents show how its analysts gradually developed their understanding of Al Qaeda and sought to warn of bin Laden's plans despite having scant, vague, and incomplete information.

One of the reports, dated September 10, 1998, warned—though parts of it remain redacted—that Al Qaeda "could fly a plane loaded with explosives into a U.S. city."

Another document, dated December 4, 1998, noted that bin Laden and his allies were preparing attacks against the United States, including the possible hijacking of an airplane. This report also contains redacted sections.

The documents span the presidencies of Bill Clinton and George W. Bush. Bush was in the White House when 19 members of Al Qaeda hijacked four commercial airplanes on September 11, 2001.