The Clancy Case: DeSantis Accuses NBC of Targeting the Jury and Offers Him Asylum in Florida

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 11 de septiembre, 2026

Florida's Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, defended the juror who prevented a unanimous verdict in the murder trial of Lindsay Clancy and accused NBC of targeting the man after reports surfaced about his alleged history of domestic violence and a restraining order that was still in effect when he served on the jury. The NBC10 Boston report noted that the juror was charged in 2021 with an alleged assault against his then-wife. However, the criminal charge was ultimately dismissed, and the couple later divorced.

"A man objected to allowing a woman to kill her three young kids and get away with it, so NBC is trying to smear that juror, whose identity should be protected. Another low for legacy media," DeSantis wrote on social media, also offering to protect the juror in Florida should he face harassment following the revelations. "If the juror is being harassed, Florida will provide asylum — I’m sure he’d be welcomed and appreciated," the Republican leader wrote.

The NBC report also revealed that the juror was facing eviction proceedings after allegedly failing to pay rent since March. His landlord obtained a judgment for more than $12,000 in unpaid rent while the jury was still deliberating. The man became the only juror who refused to support a not-guilty verdict for Clancy on grounds of mental illness or mental defect. The panel ended up split 11-1, leading Judge William Sullivan to declare a mistrial after seven days of deliberations.

Earlier this week, Clancy's lead attorney—who was accused of murdering her three children—asked President Donald Trump to pardon his client. "Mr. President, I hope you will take this young woman into account—the person she is, what she has had to go through—and consider granting her a pardon," attorney Kevin Reddington said Tuesday in an interview on Good Morning America.

Clancy pleaded not guilty to three counts of murder in connection with the deaths on January 24, 2023, of her 5-year-old daughter Cora, her 3-year-old son Dawson, and her youngest son Callan, at the family home on the outskirts of Boston.