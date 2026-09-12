Rapper Lil Durk Acquitted of Contract Killing Charges

Lil Durk poses with the Grammy for Best Melodic Rap Performance for "All My Life"AFP

Published by Israel Duro 12 de septiembre, 2026

Rapper Durk Devontay Banks, known by his stage name Lil Durk , was acquitted of charges that he orchestrated the revenge killing of rival rapper Quando Rondo's cousin, who was shot and killed in a daylight ambush in Los Angeles four years ago.

Durk was arrested in 2024 and faced five felony charges, including the aforementioned charge of orchestrating a murder-for-hire resulting in death and conspiracy. Had he been found guilty, he could have been sentenced to life in prison.

"Not Guilty"

However, after three days of deliberations, the jury found him not guilty of the charges against him—a verdict that was joyfully celebrated outside the courthouse by fans who had gathered to support their idol.

Despite the verdict, the Emmy winner will remain in custody, as he is set to face a separate trial on October 5, in which he will be tried for organized crime, murder, and illegal possession of firearms.