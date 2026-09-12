'Yes, I would love to': Republican Rep. Don Bacon publicly confirms he is considering a presidential run in 2028

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 12 de septiembre, 2026

U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., confirmed Friday that he is seriously considering a potential presidential run in 2028 as he prepares to leave Congress early next year. The conservative leader, who had previously left open the possibility of running for the White House, said he would be willing to run for president, though he would also consider joining another candidate's campaign team. "I won't lie. Yes, I would love to. But I would also be happy to be the right-hand man or left-hand man to someone else that has the same values," the moderate Republican said in an interview for the "Our Republican Legacy" podcast.

For Bacon, the Republican Party's next presidential candidate should place great emphasis on personal character and, at the same time, uphold Christian principles. "We need leadership that stands as an example of decency, humanity, and represents Christian values in the Gospels, how we’re supposed to act," said the congressman, who insisted he wants to "be part of a team, whether leading it or as part of the team, fighting for these values for our country."

Bacon plans to leave Congress in January after deciding not to seek another term in Nebraska's competitive 2nd Congressional District. His remarks also leave open the possibility that he might seek to be part of the presidential ticket as a running mate.

Bacon's remarks come at a time when several names are beginning to emerge as the leading Republican contenders for the 2028 presidential election, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance. In fact, during the second Republican National Convention, held this Thursday, attendees chanted "JD 48" in support of Vance, in an apparent show of backing for a potential presidential run by the vice president.