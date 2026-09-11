Republicans reiterate message from 2024 in Dallas to a Hispanic electorate that is losing enthusiasm

Published by Carlos Dominguez 11 de septiembre, 2026

The Republican Party is attempting to solidify the gains made by Donald Trump among Hispanic voters in the 2024 election. According to The New York Post, the strategy took center stage at the Republican convention held in Dallas, where the party has fielded several Hispanic candidates and has revisited the issues that allowed it to broaden its support among this electorate.

Hispanic candidates take center stage

On the first day of the convention, House candidate Carlos De La Cruz (Texas), Rep. Monica De La Cruz (R-Texas) and Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) took the stage. On Thursday, they were followed by Webb County, Texas, Judge Tano Tijerina; House candidate Eric Flores (Texas) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

The presence of these Republicans aims to show that the GOP is not tailoring its message solely to working-class white voters, but also to an increasingly influential Hispanic community in states like Texas and Florida.

In Dallas, the GOP once again emphasized border security, tax cuts and opposition to socialism. That was the message that helped Trump win over nearly half of the Hispanic vote in 2024. The convention is now seeking to replicate that success, even though recent polls indicate that some of that support has waned.

Democratic strategist Meghan Hays, quoted by The New York Post, argued that the Hispanic vote could tip key seats in Texas and that current polling trends favor her party.

Republicans' message

Carlos De La Cruz, an Air Force veteran and candidate in a district that includes parts of San Antonio and its suburbs, warned that a Democratic victory would mean "open borders and higher taxes." He also asserted that the United States cannot return to what he described as the "lawlessness" of previous Democratic administrations.

"I will work for safe streets, a strong economy and a country where our kids can grow up free and build a future," De La Cruz said.

His sister, Rep. Monica De La Cruz, drew on family history and recalled that her grandfather worked in the fields "under the scorching sun" so that she could reach Congress and argued that her grandparents taught her that hard work and love for the U.S. should open the door to opportunities.

Monica De La Cruz linked inflation and the border to the previous administration. She said food prices have risen by 20%, that rent is eating into people's paychecks and that fentanyl is infiltrating communities. De la Cruz credited President Trump with a border that is "safer than ever" and with tax cuts on tips, overtime and Social Security.

The Latino vote in swing districts



On the 2026 generic ballot, Democrats lead with 58% and Republicans with 35%. In that same sample, Harris was only beating Trump by 11 points in 2024. Eleven percent of those who say they voted for Trump back then would now support a Democrat for Congress.



In three Texas districts, the 44-44 tie from 2024 has shifted to 56-36 in favor of Democrats. In two Florida districts, Trump was leading by 1 point, and today the Democrats are ahead by 13. Among Latinos who get their news primarily in Spanish, the shift is even more pronounced. In 2024, that group gave Trump a 1-point lead. In the 2026 generic ballot, they give the Democrats a 14-point lead.



In those districts, Trump trails significantly among Hispanics. Sixty-three percent disapprove of his overall performance. Sixty-five percent disapprove of how he's handling prices. Sixty-two percent disapprove of his immigration policy and deportations. ICE has a 64% negative rating.



That doesn't mean the border is the top issue. The economy remains the top priority. Sixty-two percent trust Democrats in Congress more to lower prices. Only 36% place that trust in Republicans. Axios published this week a Hart Research poll, conducted between Aug. 6 and 17 among 1,500 registered Hispanic voters in 17 competitive House districts. The margin of error was 2.5 points.. In that same sample, Harris was only beating Trump by 11 points in 2024. Eleven percent of those who say they voted for Trump back then would now support a Democrat for Congress.. In two Florida districts, Trump was leading by 1 point, and today the Democrats are ahead by 13. Among Latinos who get their news primarily in Spanish, the shift is even more pronounced.. In the 2026 generic ballot, they give the Democrats a 14-point lead.. Sixty-three percent disapprove of his overall performance. Sixty-five percent disapprove of how he's handling prices. Sixty-two percent disapprove of his immigration policy and deportations. ICE has a 64% negative rating.That doesn't mean the border is the top issue.. Sixty-two percent trust Democrats in Congress more to lower prices. Only 36% place that trust in Republicans.

Battle against socialism

Anna Paulina Luna, of Mexican descent, emphasized that the Hispanic vote cannot be understood solely through partisan labels. In South Florida, she said, many families have firsthand experience with socialism and communism—a history that influences how they analyze political proposals.

"In South Florida, ... many families have direct experience with what happens when socialism or communism takes hold of a country and destroys it from the inside out," Luna said.

Tano Tijerina, the Republican candidate running against Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar in South Texas, put the question in no uncertain terms: "What has the Democratic Party done for the Hispanic voters?"

Tijerina defended Trump's tax policies and argued that Hispanics also align with Republican positions on cultural issues. He told The New York Post that many voters "don't believe in woke" and see the president as someone who speaks to them straight up.

Deportations: A sensitive issue

Former Republican Rep. Carlos Curbelo believes his party has missed opportunities over the past year and a half. In his view, the combination of economic hardships and immigration raids has alienated some Hispanics who in 2024 were willing to support mass deportations.

"The president really worked hard to win Hispanic support [in 2024] beyond traditional constituencies like Cuban-Americans who have always supported him," Curbelo said. But he also acknowledged that, with little time left before the election, it will be difficult to regain the trust of those who supported Trump in 2024.