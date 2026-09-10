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Appeals court rejects Trump's request to lift injunction against postal regulation on mail-in voting

A three-judge panel of the First Circuit ruled that federal officials failed to demonstrate that the regulation could be enforced without causing significant hardship for states and voters.

A U.S. Postal Service mailbox.

A U.S. Postal Service mailbox.STR-NurPhoto via AFP.

Williams Perdomo
Published by
Williams Perdomo

A federal appeals court on Thursday rejected the Trump administration's request to lift the injunction against a new U.S. Postal Service (USPS) regulation regarding mail-in ballots for the November 3 election.

In a nine-page ruling—obtained by CBS—a three-judge panel of the First Circuit ruled that federal officials failed to demonstrate that the rule could be enforced without causing significant hardship for states and voters. The court also found that the rule is likely unconstitutional because it regulates aspects of the conduct of elections without specific authorization from Congress.

The court noted that enforcing the new rules before the election could lead to "chaos and widespread disenfranchisement," including the potential impact on millions of Americans who vote by mail.

USPS regulations

USPS regulations establish new requirements for ballot envelopes, including the use of specific barcodes and the uploading of voter information to a Postal Service portal that is not yet operational.

The court concluded that the motions to stay the lower court's order should be denied. It also declared the USPS's request for an administrative stay moot.

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