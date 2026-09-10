Appeals court rejects Trump's request to lift injunction against postal regulation on mail-in voting

Published by Williams Perdomo 10 de septiembre, 2026

A federal appeals court on Thursday rejected the Trump administration's request to lift the injunction against a new U.S. Postal Service (USPS) regulation regarding mail-in ballots for the November 3 election.

In a nine-page ruling—obtained by CBS—a three-judge panel of the First Circuit ruled that federal officials failed to demonstrate that the rule could be enforced without causing significant hardship for states and voters. The court also found that the rule is likely unconstitutional because it regulates aspects of the conduct of elections without specific authorization from Congress.

The court noted that enforcing the new rules before the election could lead to "chaos and widespread disenfranchisement," including the potential impact on millions of Americans who vote by mail.