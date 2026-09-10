Appeals court rejects Trump's request to lift injunction against postal regulation on mail-in voting
A three-judge panel of the First Circuit ruled that federal officials failed to demonstrate that the regulation could be enforced without causing significant hardship for states and voters.
A federal appeals court on Thursday rejected the Trump administration's request to lift the injunction against a new U.S. Postal Service (USPS) regulation regarding mail-in ballots for the November 3 election.
In a nine-page ruling—obtained by CBS—a three-judge panel of the First Circuit ruled that federal officials failed to demonstrate that the rule could be enforced without causing significant hardship for states and voters. The court also found that the rule is likely unconstitutional because it regulates aspects of the conduct of elections without specific authorization from Congress.
Politics
DOJ asks Supreme Court to allow Trump to impose restrictions on mail-in voting ahead of election
Williams Perdomo
The court noted that enforcing the new rules before the election could lead to "chaos and widespread disenfranchisement," including the potential impact on millions of Americans who vote by mail.
USPS regulations
The court concluded that the motions to stay the lower court's order should be denied. It also declared the USPS's request for an administrative stay moot.