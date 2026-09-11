Families of 9/11 victims and first responders call Zohran Mamdani's presence at Ground Zero 'disrespectful'

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 11 de septiembre, 2026

The moving day of tribute to the victims of September 11 at Ground Zero was marked by the open discontent of a segment of those in attendance over the presence of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

A report by Fox News Digital revealed the outrage of family members of the deceased and former police officers, who considered the local leader's appearance to be an act of disrespect at a site dedicated to mourning and national remembrance.

Mamdani's attendance took place despite strong requests from public figures such as former Republican New York Governor George Pataki, and the former fire commissioner during the tragedy, Thomas von Essen, who openly urged him to withdraw from the ceremony.

Citizen petitions and appointments under scrutiny

The unease among attendees stems largely from the mayor's political alliances and recent administrative decisions.

In particular, the bereaved families criticize the appointment of Ramzi Kassem as a senior advisor in his administration, known for having served as the legal defense attorney for a Guantanamo detainee linked to Al Qaeda's terrorist plots.

They also take issue with Mamdani's close ties to far-left content creators such as the streamer Hasan Piker, who is remembered for having claimed that the United States "deserved 9/11."

"He showed up anyway. It bothers us," Walter Matuza told Fox News Digital; his father perished in the North Tower while working for Carr Futures.

Matuza, who spearheaded a petition that gathered more than 110,000 signatures calling on the mayor to stay away from the event, noted that the mayor's decisions offend the sensibilities of those who lost loved ones.

Similarly, a former New Jersey police officer identified as Mike argued that the mayor should have avoided the event in light of his past positions.

"Based on the rhetoric he's used in the past. Yes, he probably should have skipped it," he said, regarding Kassem's appointment that the mayor "could have handled the situation in a completely different way," but that "people aren't going to forget it."

Tension among attendees and the city administration's response

During the commemoration, cameras captured the moment when Mamdani approached to briefly greet former Republican Mayor Ruddy Giuliani, who led the city during the 2001 crisis.

Meanwhile, other attendees expressed their discomfort at what they considered an attempt to politicize a solemn occasion, noting that younger generations are receiving distorted information about the reality of the terrorist attack.

For his part, Mayor Mamdani had previously defended his stance and his love for the city and the country, stating that his priority during the anniversary week was to focus on the families who had their loved ones taken from them and on the first responders who gave their all for the city.