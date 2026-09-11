'I'd do exactly as I did': Trump defends decision to attack Iran

Published by Joaquín Núñez 10 de septiembre, 2026

Donald Trump said he has no regrets about the war with Iran. In an interview with Fox News, the president defended the escalation against Iran and claimed that the Iranian regime was very close to building a nuclear weapon, which it would have used to attack both Israel and the United States.

One day after wrapping up the first day of the Republican National Convention in Dallas, Texas, the president spoke with journalist Laura Ingraham. With the midterm elections approaching and Iran having become one of the Democrats' favorite topics for criticizing Trump, Ingraham asked him if he regretted the attacks that began on February 28.

"No. I don't believe in the word regret. You can always question yourself a little bit, and a few people have asked me that. If I had it to do again, I'd do exactly as I did. I took out their nuclear capability," the president replied.

"Supposing we were cruising and all of a sudden Iran has a nuclear weapon, they would use it. They're crazy. They would've wiped out Israel. They would've wiped out the Middle East, and they would've started hitting a couple of our cities," he continued.

Trump also addressed Iran during his speech at the historic Republican convention ahead of the midterm elections. On Wednesday night, he spoke for more than an hour and forty minutes before Republicans in Dallas: "If we didn't hit them, two things. If I didn't cancel the JCPOA and if we didn't hit them with our beautiful the wing, our beautiful b two bombers, They would have a nuclear weapon right now."

The president also joked about renaming the Strait of Hormuz the Strait of Trump. "Ladies and gentlemen, I have an announcement to make. We'll call it the Trump Strait, and I'm sure the Iranian leadership will be thrilled with that. I don't think they're too happy about anything. Their country is falling apart," he continued.