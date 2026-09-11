Second Night of the Republican National Convention: Greg Abbott Says Democrats Will Be "Demolished" in the Midterms

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 10 de septiembre, 2026

Republicans are holding the second day of the Republican National Convention this Thursday at the American Airlines Center in Austin, Texas, ahead of midterm elections in which the party is vying for a majority in both the House of Representatives and the Senate. At the event, numerous figures—including Senator Ted Cruz and House Republican Leader Mike Johnson—have explained to attendees just how pivotal this election will be for the country's future, with a president Donald Trump set to make another appearance at the convention to rally the base.

Here are the highlights from the second day of the convention.

19:58 Tano Tijerina Explains Why He Left the Democratic Party 19:58 10/09/2026 19:58 10/09/2026 Tano Tijerina, a former Webb County judge and candidate for the U.S. House in Texas’ 28th Congressional District, said during his remarks at the event that although he was once a Democrat, he decided to switch to the Republican Party because of Democratic policies at the southern border. “I didn't leave the Democratic Party. The party left me,” Tijerina said. He is challenging Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar and described himself as a conservative South Texas cowboy.



“I'm a beef-eating, gun-slinging, I'm a truck-driving, I'm a bible-thumping, Jesus-loving, callused-handed cowboy that's going to fight like hell for South Texas,” Tijerina said, drawing strong applause from the crowd.

19:09 Mike Johnson Suggests Trump Could Run for the House of Representatives in the Future 7:09 p.m., September 10, 2026 02:32 11/09/2026 House Speaker Mike Johnson suggested during his speech at the event that Trump could run for the House of Representatives once his term as president ends, citing former President John Quincy Adams as an example.



In addition to calling for maximum support for the party in the midterm elections, Johnson promised convention attendees that, if they were in Washington, he would take them to see a plaque honoring Adams, who returned to the House after serving as the nation's sixth president.



"Perhaps our current president will do that," said Johnson, who then noted that such a scenario might not occur by clarifying that Trump would likely "be too busy" to take on that role after two terms in the White House.



18:57 Greg Abbott Says Republicans Will "Demolish the Democrats" 6:57 p.m. September 10, 2026 02:32 11/09/2026 Texas Governor Greg Abbott asserted in his speech at the event that Republicans "will demolish the Democrats", while rallying his supporters around border security, public safety, and conservative policies. "We're going to keep Texas red, and we'll help President Trump keep America great," Abbott said, prompting chants of "Abbott, Abbott!" from the crowd.



Addressing national security, Abbott said that Texas had designated the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR as foreign terrorist organizations. "And we're not waiting for Washington, D.C.; we will completely ban Sharia law in Texas," Abbott stated.



His remarks echoed comments previously made by Cruz, who claimed that Democrats have become communists and Islamists.



18:45 Turning Point's Vice President Pays Tribute to Charlie Kirk One Year After His Death 6:45 p.m. September 10, 2026 02:32 11/09/2026 In one of the event's most emotional moments, Lucas Miles, vice president of the conservative organization Turning Point, led a tribute to Charlie Kirk one year after his death, with the audience responding with thunderous applause. "A voice can be silenced, but the truth cannot. A man can be removed from his position, but if he dedicated his life to inspiring courage in others, his absence may achieve precisely what his enemies sought to prevent," said Miles, who assured the audience that "Turning Point is not dead" and that "the organization Charlie founded continues to grow."



Several speakers also mentioned Kirk, including New Mexico House of Representatives candidate Greg Cunningham, who said that Kirk was the one who inspired him to run for public office.

