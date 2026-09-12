Anthropic CEO acknowledged that AI brings "serious risks" and called for slowing pace of its development

Published by Israel Duro 12 de septiembre, 2026

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei on Saturday acknowledged that "Artificial Intelligence brings risks, and because it is such a powerful technology, these risks are serious", so he made an appeal on AI firms to slow down the development of the powerful technology, amid mounting worries over the risks of "superintelligent" computer systems.

However, "not building the technology deprives humanity of benefits or simply places AI in the hands of authoritarian powers, while building it too fast is reckless. We have sought a middle way," said Amodei, who co-founded Anthropic with his sister Daniela in 2021.

His comments came a few days after AI researcher Jacob Coxon, who left OpenAI to join Anthropic, decided to leave the industry, accusing both US companies of "gambling with our lives" in the race to develop models capable of self-improvement.

"We must slow the pace at which we improve the capabilities of AI models"

"We must slow the pace at which we improve the capabilities of AI models. Progress will still seem fast, and we must make wise use of the time we gain. But over the last few months, I have become convinced that fully addressing the risks requires even more prudence." Amodei wrote in a post on his personal website.

Amodei's statement echoes another call by Anthropic in early June to slow or suspend development. Then in late July, Sam Altman, the boss of Anthropic rival OpenAI, said developers might need to voluntarily pump the brakes on their rapid advances to give society a chance to catch up.

At roughly the same time, more than 1,000 employees at cutting-edge AI companies including Amodei signed a petition calling on the US government to help "deliberately pace the frontier of automated AI development."

AI models broke out of their confined environment and connected to the internet

OpenAI had revealed that during testing, the AI models broke out of their confined environment, connected to the internet and infiltrated Hugging Face, a site developers use to store and share code.

Earlier this week, Coxon, 27, sounded the alarm after spending the past three years pretraining AI models -first at OpenAI and then, this year, at its rival Anthropic, which he considered more cautious in its approach-. Pretraining is the stage where AI models absorb vast quantities of data.

"Neither company is acting responsibly"

"Neither company is acting responsibly. They are racing straight to self-improving superintelligence and gambling with our lives. The people building AI earnestly believe that it could kill us all by the end of the decade," Coxon said in a post on X.

Superintelligence is the theoretical point when AI's capabilities exceed human intelligence.