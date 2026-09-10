Trump announces $500 Obamacare refunds for nearly a million Americans: How it works

Published by Joaquín Núñez 10 de septiembre, 2026

Donald Trump announced that the White House will issue $500 refunds to nearly 1 million Americans enrolled in Obamacare plans. The program will begin in October and will benefit consumers in 30 states.

According to the White House, the payments will be directed primarily to people who purchased their insurance through HealthCare.gov and did not receive subsidies to pay their premiums.

The Trump Administration maintains that, during the presidency of Joe Biden, excessive fees were charged to health insurance companies participating in the Obamacare marketplaces. According to the White House, those costs were ultimately passed on to consumers through higher premiums and generated a surplus of funds that can now be refunded.

The states included in the refunds are as follows: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

Potential beneficiaries include people with incomes above 400% of the federal poverty level and some consumers who, despite falling between 100% and 400%, also do not receive premium assistance.

In a pre-recorded video, President Trump presented the refunds as part of a broader strategy to reduce the cost of health care and put money directly into the hands of consumers rather than insurance companies.

"Our administration is doing the right thing and giving the money back to the people who were wrongly ripped off. Nearly 1,000,000 of hardworking Americans in 30 states will soon be getting refunds of $500 each with a check sent to their home address. In many cases, these refunds will cover the entire spike in your insurance caused by Democrats who solely work to protect big insurance companies," Trump said.

"We will stop all payments to big insurance and give the money directly to the people who will then be able to buy better health care at a much lower cost and keep the money and keep the difference," he added.

The president made the announcement just one day after promising a "dividend" of $5,000 for all adult Americans if Republicans retain control of the House of Representatives and the Senate in November.