Trump predicts sharp drop in gas prices after midterms and insists they will fall to $2 a gallon

Published by Carlos Dominguez 9 de septiembre, 2026

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that energy prices, driven up by the war with the Iranian regime, will not fall until after the November midterms.

"Oil prices are going to be tumbling downward"

On his way to the Republican convention in Texas, the president told reporters: "Right after the election, oil prices are going to be tumbling downward." On Wednesday, Brent crude surpassed $101 per barrel for the first time since July, and WTI exceeded $96.

When reporters asked him how he would explain these record highs to Americans, he replied, "I think it’s very easy to explain to America. All you have to do is say, ‘Will you let Iran have a nuclear weapon?’ And the answer is no."

Trump maintained that Tehran "can’t hold out any longer" and that the war will end "immediately after the election." In the same exchange, he accused the regime of seeking a hostile Congress: "They’re desperate to try and affect the election, so that we can get a nice weak group of people in there, and leave them alone and let them have their nuclear weapon."

Trump promises gas below $2 a gallon

Trump said Tuesday that gas prices could fall below $2 per gallon after the midterms. The president linked that forecast to a potential victory by the United States in the conflict with the Ayatollah regime and a subsequent drop in oil prices.

"Oil prices will drop precipitously, like everything else is dropping (but more!), when we WIN the war with Iran," wrote the president on Truth Social. "Three Dollars a gallon, but ultimately, below Two Dollars a gallon. It will all happen quickly, and Iran will never have a Nuclear Weapon."