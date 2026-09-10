Supreme Court again rejects attempt to use republican redistricting map in Missouri

Published by Williams Perdomo 10 de septiembre, 2026

The Supreme Court rejected on Thursday, for the second time, a request to intervene in the dispute over Missouri's electoral district maps ahead of the November legislative elections.

The high court's decision came after a federal judge in Missouri temporarily blocked the use of the 2022 map in the elections on Tuesday. According to reports by the Associated Press (AP), the Supreme Court's ruling appears to clear the way for the state to once again use the districts approved in 2022, as the Missouri Supreme Court had previously ordered.

The dispute intensified after a federal judge ordered the use of a new map backed by President Donald Trump, designed to favor Republicans and allow them to run for an additional seat in the House of Representatives.

Thursday's ruling marks another setback for Republicans and likely means that Missouri will hold the general election using a different map than the one used during the August primaries.