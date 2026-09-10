Trump promises $5,000 'dividend' to every adult American if Republicans win House and Senate in midterms

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 9 de septiembre, 2026

President Donald Trump promised on Wednesday night, during the 2026 Republican National Convention (RNC) held in Dallas, that every adult U.S. citizen would receive a $5,000 "dividend" if Republicans win both the House of Representatives and the Senate in the midterm elections this coming November.

"Here is my promise: If the Republicans win the House of Representatives and the United States Senate, both of them, because of our economic, tremendous economic success, I will issue a dividend to every adult citizen in the United States of America for $5,000," Trump said to a crowd that erupted in cheers.

The president, who had previously promised dividends of thousands of dollars, added that the "only condition" is that the money must be spent within the United States.

"We don't want you going to Canada to spend the money. We don't want you going to China to Germany. You got to spend the money in the United States of America," Trump said.

It is not yet clear exactly where the estimated $1.35 trillion that the measure would cost would come from, nor how the requirement that the money be spent within the country would be enforced.

Trump dubbed the measure "the Trump dividend."

"So if the Republicans win, you win with us, and you get $5,000," President Trump declared, as the crowd and senior administration officials cheered him on, including the Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent.

This is not the first time Trump has proposed an idea of this kind.

In November 2025, the president mentioned on several occasions the possibility of a "tariff dividend" funded by revenue collected through his trade policies. Initially, the proposed amount was $2,000 per person, funded by what Trump described as "trillions of dollars" collected in tariffs. On those occasions, Secretary Bessent had pointed out that such payments would require specific legislation from Congress in order to be implemented.