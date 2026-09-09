The Trump administration will ban the import of motorcycles, dairy products, and alcoholic beverages from Canada

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 8 de septiembre, 2026

The Trump administration announced on Tuesday a ban on the entry into U.S. territory of most types of alcohol, motorcycles, and whey-based products from Canada.

The official decision escalates the trade conflict between the two nations and directly responds to the lack of progress in negotiations to eliminate the neighboring country's protectionist barriers.

According to high-ranking government officials cited by CBS, the ban on most Canadian alcohol will take effect at 12:01 a.m. on September 29. The package of proclamations signed by the president also includes a total ban on importing motorcycles, molasses, and non-alcoholic beer on the same date.

Additional measures on steel, cheese, and aviation

Along with the direct bans, the White House will impose an additional 50% tariff on imports of cheese, steel, aluminum, and bamboo furniture from Canada starting next Tuesday.

However, authorities clarified that they lifted previous tariffs on toilet paper, cement, and fishing rod parts after studies on their impact on the local market.

In the aviation sector, the administration warned that the Canadian company Bombardier could face a sales suspension in the U.S. unless it relocates part of its production to the United States.

In response, Republican senators from Kansas, including Roger Marshall and Jerry Moran, emphasized the importance of preserving the company's industrial presence, which provides more than 1,200 direct jobs in the state.

Response to Ottawa's tariff barriers

The White House announced its actions less than 24 hours after the government of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney approved tariffs on $20 billion worth of U.S. goods, in response to tariffs previously imposed by Washington on an equivalent amount.

The U.S. administration maintained that Canadian negotiators ceased negotiating in good faith during last-minute talks to prevent escalation.

Despite warning that it would impose a blanket 50% tariff on the Canadian automotive and steel sectors by January 2027 if no agreement is reached, White House officials said communication channels remain open to explore alternatives.