A battle royale over Missouri's redistricting map? Federal court gives Republicans the upper hand minutes after the Supreme Court's ruling

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 8 de septiembre, 2026

The legal battle over redistricting Missouri's congressional districts took a dramatic turn within hours.

After Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh declined to grant an emergency stay of the state Supreme Court's decision, a federal district judge ruled to restore the map designed by Republican lawmakers for the November election.

According to The New York Times, the legal clash began when Judge Kavanaugh, acting alone on the circuit's emergency motions, dismissed an appeal filed by Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway.

The petition sought to overturn a Missouri Supreme Court ruling that halted implementation of the new district boundaries approved by House Bill 1.

Kavanaugh's decision and the origin of the conflict

The state's highest court ruled last week that voters must cast their ballots in a statewide referendum before the new electoral boundaries can be implemented.

Although the revised district map had already been used in the August 4 primaries, the state court blocked its use for the general election.

The map proposed by the Republican majority in the General Assembly in September 2025 redrew the Kansas City district to take a seat from Democratic Congressman Emanuel Cleaver II. With this adjustment, the state's representation in the House of Representatives would shift from a 6-2 Republican advantage to a 7-1 advantage.

Activist groups led by Richard von Glahn, executive director of People Not Politicians Missouri, had gathered more than 300,000 signatures to put the map to a referendum. The state attorney general's office argued that invalidating the map would disregard the votes of 1.2 million citizens who had already participated in the primaries under that districting plan.

The decisive federal ruling that reshapes the landscape

Just as Kavanaugh's denial seemed to cement the district boundaries drawn in 2022, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri ruled on a lawsuit filed by Congressman Robert "Bob" Onder and other local lawmakers.

The judge granted a temporary restraining order (TRO) prohibiting the use of any map other than the one contained in HB 1.

The court document states that because the August primaries were held under HB 1, it is inappropriate to change the electoral boundaries just two months before the general election. This preliminary injunction immediately restores the map proposed by the conservative legislature.

The federal ruling reestablishes a 7-1 composition for Missouri's delegation in the House of Representatives, injecting momentum into the race for control of Congress at the national level.

The ruling leaves open the possibility that the case could return to the Supreme Court to determine the final jurisdiction before the deadline for printing the general election ballots.