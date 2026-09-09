Federal appeals court will hear arguments in case that could limit access to abortion pills

Published by Williams Perdomo 9 de septiembre, 2026

Louisiana will argue this week before a federal appeals court that the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) regulations that allow the abortion drug mifepristone to be prescribed and mailed violate the state's right to ban abortion within its borders.

According to Politico, a potential victory for Louisiana—or for other states that have filed similar lawsuits, such as Florida, Idaho, Kansas, Missouri and Texas—could eliminate access to abortion pills online and by mail, even in states where abortion is legal.

The case will be heard by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans. Louisiana argues that telehealth regulations allow patients to receive medications shipped from other states, which, in its view, renders its abortion ban ineffective.

The dispute pits states seeking to restrict abortion against those defending access. California Attorney General Rob Bonta and Democratic attorneys general from 21 other states and the District of Columbia have filed a brief with the court in defense of the federal rules.