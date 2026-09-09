Virginia: Arlington allocates $50,000 in aid to families whose primary provider has been detained by ICE

Published by Carlos Dominguez 9 de septiembre, 2026

Arlington County, in Virginia, has approved an emergency fund of $50,000 to provide up to $2,000 per family to households whose primary breadwinner, even if they are in the country illegally, has been detained by federal immigration authorities (ICE).

The measure, reported by local newspaper ARLnow, was unanimously approved 4-0 at a special session of the County Board last Wednesday, aims to meet basic needs such as housing, food and public services over the next 10 months.

"We stand with our immigrant families, and we will not stop doing so," said Board Chair Matt de Ferranti. "We are valuing the families of those that have been displaced and removed."

Decision and scope of the program

The program is implemented through a grant agreement with Arlington Thrive, the local nonprofit social safety net organization, which will distribute the funds in the form of checks or debit cards depending on each household's circumstances, including the option to explore alternatives if neither of those two options works.

The council has decided not to require families to prove that the detained individual had legal authorization to work in the United States, a condition that broadens access but has also fueled political debate surrounding the initiative.

According to the council's agenda, it is estimated that between 25 and 30 families will be eligible to receive benefits from this limited fund. Elizabeth Matlock, from the county manager's office and coordinator of the initiative, indicated that the funds will be available shortly and that "Thrive is eager to get started with this project."

Ex-ICE chief says the fund may violate federal law

The initiative has drawn criticism from conservative circles and immigration experts, who warn of potential legal and public policy implications.

Jonathan Fahey, former acting ICE director and former federal prosecutor, said county leaders may be violating federal law.

According to a report by WJLA, Fahey cited the federal alien harboring statute, which prohibits inducing or encouraging illegal entry or residence, and warned: "They're going to induce more illegal aliens into Arlington County, which will also cost the taxpayers even more money."