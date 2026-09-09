'A completely dysfunctional Congress': Jaime Flórez warns on Voz News what would happen if democrats take control of both chambers

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 8 de septiembre, 2026

The Republican Party's Director of Hispanic Communications, Jaime Flórez, warned on Tuesday that a potential loss of Republican majorities in the House of Representatives and the Senate could paralyze President Donald Trump and lead to a "completely dysfunctional" Congress. In an interview with Voz News anchor and executive director Karina Yapor, Flórez said Democrats would arrive in Washington intending to block the president.

"And none of that will be resolved if the president loses the majorities he currently holds in the House and the Senate," Flórez said. "On the contrary, we're going to have a completely dysfunctional Congress," he added, noting that "most Democratic candidates have said they want to get into Congress to throw a wrench in the works, obstruct, and hinder President Trump, even to impeach him."

Similarly, Flórez argued that maintaining Republican control of Congress is essential for Trump to continue implementing his agenda. "We would be missing out on the opportunity for the president to keep achieving extremely important things," he said. In that regard, he asserted that Washington is "on track to resolve the issue with Iran," something he said could help bring fuel prices down again.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Republican leader defended Trump's policy toward Iran and argued that the cost of not acting against Iran's nuclear program would have been greater. "No one—much less the United States—can afford to have a nuclear-armed Iran. These were decisions that had to be made," he stated.

On the electoral challenges facing the Republican Party, Flórez downplayed polls showing a drastic decline in the Hispanic vote and noted that in 2024, polls also predicted difficulties for Republicans. "Experience has shown me that we've always gone into elections trailing in all these polls and ended up winning," he said.

On the issue of immigration, he argued that Latino voters understand the Trump administration's goals and defended the results of the deportations. He also criticized media coverage of immigration operations and stated that there are media outlets "hostile to the president" that seek to highlight negative cases. Flórez also believed redistricting in Texas could benefit Republicans, particularly because of the influx of new residents from Democratic states. "We believe that this redistricting will favor Republican candidates," he said.

Regarding the Republican convention in Dallas, Flórez predicted that Trump might make important announcements and raised the possibility that the president could present new measures aimed at the Latino community, particularly those related to Cuba and Venezuela.

You can watch the full interview by clicking on the video below.