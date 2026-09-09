LIVE: Highlights from Day 1 of the Republican National Convention in Dallas

Published by Joaquín Núñez 9 de septiembre, 2026

The Republican Party is holding a historic Republican National Convention in Dallas, Texas. With President Donald Trump as the keynote speaker, Republican candidates in key races are seeking to raise their profiles and deliver their message to voters ahead of the midterm elections.

The event is taking place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. The choice of this venue complements the 2028 elections, as it has already been confirmed that the Republican National Convention for that presidential cycle will take place in Houston, also in Texas.

Here are the most notable speeches from the first day of the Republican convention ahead of the midterm elections.