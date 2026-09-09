LIVE: Highlights from Day 1 of the Republican National Convention in Dallas
With President Donald Trump as the keynote speaker, Republican candidates in key races are seeking to raise their profiles and get their message across to voters ahead of the midterm elections.
The Republican Party is holding a historic Republican National Convention in Dallas, Texas. With President Donald Trump as the keynote speaker, Republican candidates in key races are seeking to raise their profiles and deliver their message to voters ahead of the midterm elections.
The event is taking place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. The choice of this venue complements the 2028 elections, as it has already been confirmed that the Republican National Convention for that presidential cycle will take place in Houston, also in Texas.
Here are the most notable speeches from the first day of the Republican convention ahead of the midterm elections.
Joe Gruters opens historic Convention
Joe Gruters, chairman of the Republican National Committee (RNC), delivered the opening remarks at the Republican convention ahead of the midterm elections. Gruters highlighted President Donald Trump’s leadership and contrasted his agenda with that of Democrats.
“he contrast couldn't be clear. Republicans are delivering freedom, opportunity, security, and common sense. Democrats are being overtaken by radical socialists driving the who and further from the values that make America great. They want bigger government. We want greater freedom. They want open borders,” he said.
“We want secure borders. Democrats play political games. Republicans deliver results,” he concluded.